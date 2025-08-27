Trump Once Mocked Taylor Swift As 'No Longer Hot', Now Calls Her 'Terrific' After Engagement: A Look At His Flip-Flops

MENAFN - Live Mint) United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday called Taylor Swift a "terrific person" as he reacted to her engagement with National Football League player Travis Kelce.

"Well, I wish him a lot of luck," Trump said. "I think he's a great player. I think he's a great guy. And I think that she's a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck."

However, Trump has not been so nice to the pop icon and often attacked her after she endoresed Kamala Harris during 2024 presidential elections.

Last year, after first and only debate between Trump and Harris, Swift posted on Instagram that“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.”

Soon after, Trump claimed the singer is“no longer hot” and posted on social media, 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she's no longer 'HOT?'”

Later in another set of attack, he had said,“Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift .”

“Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can't stand her (HATE!),” he continued.“She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT. The tide has seriously turned - Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Swift and Kelce are engaged to be married, the couple announced on social media on Tuesday.

In a joint Instagram post, the pair wrote: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," along with photos showing the Kansas City Chiefs player proposing to Swift.

Photos showed the American couple in a garden of pink and white flowers. One image showed Kelce on one knee looking up at Swift, and another featured a large ring on Swift's left hand. A snippet of Swift's song "So High School" played in the background of the post.