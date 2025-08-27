WREN 2025

You Go Girl; Meet Women Who Rock Real Estate

- Deborah Razo, President of the Women's Real Estate NetworkLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“You Go Girl”. Both men and women invest in real estate . But honesty, women have certain“challenges” that men just don't have to think about. So please join us at the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association monthly meeting, Thursday night, September 11, 2025, 6:30 to 9:30 pm, where investors will learn how to confront these challenges and become successful real estate investors. This event is always LAC-REIA's largest attended event of the year, so don't miss it!Guest Speakers: This month LAC-REIA have a unique panel of four women from the Women's Real Estate Network (“WREN”) who are kicking butt in Real Estate? These women have been in the trenches, confronted and conquered challenges, and know how to swing a hammer (though they've learned they don't have to). And that's what they will share with attendees. Their stories are as different as their personalities, but they all share two things in common: They are successful at what they do, and they earn a good living doing it! Attend and learn what advantages women have when investing in real estate. During this panel discussion, investors will learn:. How to find deals in a changing market. Meet experts in flipping, wholesaling & raising money. How to structure deals with multiple exits strategies in mind. The key resources to grow investor's real estate business. Unlock investor's full potential at real estate investing. Why women are smarter, tougher and better-looking than menPanel Members. The moderator will be the incomparable Deborah Razo, President of the Women's Real Estate Network (“WREN”). Deborah is an accomplished investor, including fixing and flipping houses, residential construction, and multi-residential properties in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The panel will feature Ekua Johnson who is focused on flipping houses in Los Angeles County. Abilia Barraza specializes in private money lending and accessing capital for her clients. Clarissa McPeak is a long-term investor with properties across California focused on steady growth and cash flow. All these successful ladies are members of WREN, a group formed by women investors, for women and about women.Vendor Expo. Don't miss our "Vendor Expo," 6:30 to 7:30 pm (right before our general meeting). We'll have over 30 vendors with opportunities for you to "meet and greet," offering products and services you'll want to utilize in your real estate investing.Date & Time: Thursday night, September 11, 2025, 6:30 to 9:30 pm.Location: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, LA 90034 (between National and Palms).Parking: Metered street parking. Plus, there are also two FREE parking structures just two blocks away. The first structure is at the northeast corner of Motor and Palms. The second structure is at the northeast corner of Motor and National. From either lot it's short two block walk to the Iman.Free Admission: Admission to our meetings is always FREE (complimentary), but reservations are recommended.RSVP: To register, please go to LaRealEstateInvestors home page and press the red button“Register Here” located directly below the WREN flyer.Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association (“LAC-REIA”). Founded in 1996, LAC-REIA (formerly Los Angeles Real Estate Investors Club) is the oldest and largest investor group in California. Our Association helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, (3) workshops, and (4) mentoring. If you need help with any of our services, please let us know.

