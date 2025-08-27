Ashghal Completes Infrastructure Project In Al Wajba East

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' has announced the completion of Package 3 of the Roads and Infrastructure Development Project in Al Wajba East. The project aims to develop the road network and infrastructure services to serve citizens' land plots in the area.

Eng Hamad Al Mejaba, Head of the Western Areas Section at Ashghal's Roads Projects Department, said that the third package of the project has achieved important enhancements serving around 417 plots in the area, through developing the internal road network and providing traffic safety elements, in addition to providing integrated infrastructure services to enhance the quality of life for residents.

Eng. Hamad Al Mejaba added that the authority's plan to develop Al Wajba East included two packages. The Authority completed the first package in early 2024, serving approximately 388 citizens' land plots. With completing the third package, the project provides numerous services to meet the needs of the residents of this vital area. Regarding the work Implemented within the third package, Eng. Ghanem Al Tamimi, the project engineer, stated that an integrated road network with a total of 17km was provided to enhance traffic flow and provide connectivity to public facilities in the area as the project serves numerous educational facilities, commercial establishments and mosques, in addition to Al Wajba Health Centre.



The project also included road safety elements, including street lighting systems and poles, with 854 poles installed, signage and road markings, and the construction of 3,180 parking spaces. Furthermore, pedestrian and bicycle paths totalling 34 km were provided.

Regarding infrastructure services, Eng Al Tamimi stated that the project scope included the development of 12 km of sewage networks, 15.7km of surface, groundwater, and rainwater drainage networks, and 8.5km of treated wastewater network. Additionally, 1km of potable water pipes were extended and connected to the main drinking water network.

As part of the Public Works Authority's support for local manufacturers and the Ta'heel initiative launched in 2017, local materials and manufacturers were relied upon for most of the project's work, with the local component accounting for approximately 70% of the total materials used.