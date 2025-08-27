Qatar Foundation Holds Training For 'Islamic Civilisation' Teachers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation organised a specialised training programme with the participation of more than 30 teachers from its Pre-University Education (PUE) schools, aimed at enhancing their capabilities in teaching 'Islamic Civilisation' and enriching their pedagogical methods.

This training reflects Qatar Foundation's (QF) commitment to equipping teachers with modern tools and advanced resources, ensuring that the subject is delivered in an interactive and inspiring way that strengthens students' connection to their cultural identity while opening broader horizons for them to engage with the world around them.

President of QF's PUE, said Abeer Al Khalifa,“Teaching 'Islamic Civilisation' in our schools is not merely a subject in the curriculum; it represents a fundamental pillar of our educational journey, as it opens wide horizons for students to explore their rich history and enduring cultural heritage.

“It also strengthens their understanding of the values and principles that have shaped our cultural identity and established the position of the Islamic nation in the fields of science, Islamic thought, and the arts.”

Al Khalifa added,“This awareness gives our students a deeper sense of identity and belonging, instils in them pride in their roots, and at the same time provides them with broader global horizons that enable them to engage and interact with other cultures with confidence and openness.

“At QF schools, we view this subject as a valuable addition to the curriculum, as it not only enriches historical knowledge but also contributes to shaping well-rounded students, combining authenticity with creativity, and pride in heritage with readiness for the future.”

She further noted that it also reinforces universal human values, enhances critical thinking and analytical skills, and encourages students to connect the past with the present while drawing lessons to build the future.

“To achieve these goals, the role of the teacher remains central, which is why investing in their development is a firmly rooted priority for us,” Al Khalifa added.“From this perspective, we are committed to equipping our teachers with modern pedagogical tools, advanced educational resources, and continuous training and development opportunities, enabling them to deliver this subject in an engaging and inspiring way that touches both the minds and hearts of students.”

Al Khalifa concluded,“At QF, we believe that supporting teachers and enhancing their capabilities is an investment in future generations.

“By empowering educators, we ensure that classrooms remain rich educational environments, filled with inspiration and discovery, fostering pride in identity, and building bridges of cultural connection with the world.”

Qatar Foundation is working to introduce the 'Islamic Civilisation' curriculum across all its schools in the 2025–2026 academic year, reflecting its belief in the importance of connecting students with their heritage to strengthen their understanding of identity and deepen their sense of belonging.

This new and innovative curriculum will be taught to students in grades six through nine at QF's Pre-University Education schools.

