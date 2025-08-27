Labelling, Isolation: Social Challenges Facing UAE Students Of Determination

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) src="" width="28px" height="17px" alt="WhatsApp"/> Follow on WhatsAppFollow on Telegram Top Stories

While the UAE has made significant strides in promoting inclusive education and ensuring that students of determination receive academic support and resources, the very term People of Determination can sometimes create unintended social challenges, particularly for students with learning difficulties.

According to the Ministry of Education's Inclusive Education Policy, nine categories of students are classified as people of determination. These include: intellectual disabilities and communication disorders, autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), specific learning difficulties, visual impairment, hearing impairment, physical disabilities, psycho-emotional disorders, and multiple disabilities. Each group is integrated into schools based on its specific needs and levels of severity.

Learning difficulties

Learning difficulties often involve challenges with concentration, distractibility, reading, writing, mathematics, spelling, and comprehension. While some cases are identified at the start of schooling, others remain undiagnosed until later stages when academic delays become more apparent.

Once a child is classified under this category, they may be placed in designated classrooms with an individual education plan. While this provides tailored support, it may also reinforce a sense of separation from their peers.

Beyond the label

Dr Sucharitha Gorla, Paediatrician at NMC Royal Hospital – Abu Dhabi, explained to Khaleej Times that children in school primarily seek acceptance and belonging.

“Even positive labels can unintentionally highlight differences. Sometimes it appears through casual teasing, exclusion from group activities, lowered expectations in the classroom, or well-meaning pity that can weaken rather than empower. These experiences can quietly shape a child's self-esteem and sense of belonging.”

She emphasised the need for awareness sessions for students, teacher training, and stronger peer integration programmes to strengthen inclusion.

Psychological impact

Dr Shaju George, Consultant Psychiatrist at International Modern Hospital – Dubai, told Khaleej Times,“Children with special needs often have low self-esteem, which can lead to sadness and anxiety. Parents of children with disabilities share the same emotional burden. Even when the intention behind labeling them as people of determination is noble, the outcome is not always positive.”

While inclusive education policies empower students through personalised learning plans, some parents resist having their children categorised as students with special needs, fearing stigma or lack of acceptance. This, in turn, may deprive students of the support they truly need.

Parents, on the other hand, can play a crucial role in supporting their children in various ways. Dr George noted that regular communication with teachers at school is crucial as it ensures that the child's needs are understood. Teachers can request adjustments such as seating arrangements or extra time for homework without having to impose formal labels.

Emotional support is equally important. It boosts a child's self-esteem by celebrating small achievements and reminding them that needing support does not necessarily mean they are less intelligent or valued, which helps build their confidence.

Providing a safe space at home also contributes to a child's well-being, with regular routines and open conversations where they can express their frustrations without fear.

Building skills outside school, like engaging in educational activities, reading, exploring arts or sports, and supporting hobbies, boosts learning and belonging. Parents are also encouraged to promote social inclusion via playdates and activities and encourage supportive relationships among siblings and relatives.

Early intervention at home can be beneficial even without a formal diagnosis, using learning apps, visual aids, or tutoring to reinforce concepts. Balanced attention is essential.“Parents should avoid overprotection while enabling the child to be independent in daily tasks such as dressing, organising their schoolbag, and solving problems,” He said.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle with adequate sleep, nutrition, and physical activity directly impacts learning and emotional regulation.

Using positive language, like replacing "You're slow" with "You learn differently, and that's normal," promotes self-confidence. Working with professionals, even without a formal label, helps parents get guidance from therapists or specialists on supporting their children at home.