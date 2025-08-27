Burtville Developments Accelerates Construction Across Seven Abu Dhabi Projects

Burtville Developments has announced rapid construction progress across its residential projects in Abu Dhabi, significantly outpacing planned timelines. According to official data published on the“DARI” platform, all ongoing projects are currently ahead of schedule.

The company is actively developing seven residential projects located in key areas including Yas Bay on Yas Island, Masdar City, and Al Raha Beach.

Recommended For You

In Yas Bay, Bab Al Qasr Residence 25 has achieved a construction completion rate of 26.02%, exceeding its scheduled target of 20.1% by 5.92% this month. Meanwhile, Bab Al Qasr Residence 31 has reached 23.4%, surpassing the planned rate of 18.75% by 4.65%.

Progress in Masdar City is equally notable. Ville 11 has reached 75.13% completion, 5.63% ahead of its scheduled 69.5% target. Ville 12 stands at 25.06%, outpacing its expected progress of 20.17% by 4.89%.

Bab Al Qasr Resort Residence 18 has recorded 24.12% completion, compared to a planned rate of 18.95%, reflecting a 5.17% lead. Similarly, Bab Al Qasr Resort Residence 19 has advanced to 21.25%, ahead of its 16.80% target by 4.45%.

At Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22, located at Al Raha Beach, the project has reached 3.5% completion, more than double the projected rate of 1.5%.

These results underscore Burtville Developments' commitment to delivering projects with precision, efficiency, and uncompromising quality. The company continues to reinforce its reputation as a trusted real estate developer known for timely execution and attention to detail.