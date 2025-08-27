UAE Schools Are Planning For 4-Week Long Winter Holidays This Year

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) src="" width="28px" height="17px" alt="WhatsApp"/> Follow on WhatsAppFollow on Telegram Top Stories

More than a million UAE students returned to campuses this week to start the new academic year, which will include an extended four-week winter break for the first time.

The new unified calendar will have winter holidays running from December 8, 2025, to January 4, 2026, which is a week longer than usual, but schools say the mandated 182-day calendar and curriculum delivery remain intact.

Faculty members have put in place robust plans to ensure students' learning remains on track during this extended winter holiday. Institutions are combining strategic calendar planning, targeted learning support, and optional enrichment activities to safeguard curriculum delivery.

Nav Iqbal, Principal/CEO of GEMS Metropole School, Motor City, highlighted the importance of a purposeful and transparent curriculum.

“To accommodate the longer winter break, we believe that a strong curriculum must be both clear and purposeful. That's why we have strengthened our provision with focused lessons in key subjects, enriched project-based learning during these longer breaks, and increased opportunities for students to continue their learning at home.”

He added that initiatives like detailed learning journeys and targeted support have been introduced to keep students and parents aligned.

“Alongside this, we have introduced detailed curriculum maps and learning journeys so that both students and parents know exactly what is being taught each year. This ensures transparency, removes duplication, and helps families feel more connected to the learning process. Most importantly, we have put in place targeted interventions to close any curriculum gaps, making sure every child is supported to reach their full potential.”

At Woodlem British School, Ajman, the focus is on giving families a meaningful break while maintaining academic momentum.

“In our school, we believe that families deserve a true pause; children return brighter for it. With a four-week winter break , we have re-sequenced learning: core ideas now, lighter inquiry in early spring,” said Principal Natalia Svetenok.

She explained that after the break, the school will run diagnostic and targeted programmes to bridge any gaps.

“On return, we'll protect teaching minutes, use daily retrieval and interleaving, and run a 'Reboot & Recall' week with quick diagnostics, targeted mini-lessons, and small-group tutoring. Exam years get focused clinics. The break stays optional: reading adventures, short pre-teach videos, and maths fluency for those who want it. Our parents get one-page term maps.”

At Uptown International School, additional academic support structures have been in place for years, including during school holidays.

Principal Colin Gerrie emphasised that the school's IB requirements remain unaffected.

“We are very proud of our attainment levels at Uptown International School, including our IB Diploma Programme, Career-Related Programme and IB Certificates results,” he said.

“Regardless of the four-week winter break, we have still managed to plan the delivery of the 240 Hours required at IB Diploma level, within the calendared 182 days. In addition, we have Academic ECAs led by our committed teachers, academic societies organised by senior students for the MYP pupils and additional sessions for examination groups, during the school holidays. These supplementary programmes are well established and will continue the high levels of success in all grades for our young people.”

Some schools have drawn on international research to reassure parents that learning will not be disrupted.

Lisa Johnson, Principal, American Academy for Girls, pointed out that such breaks are standard in many education systems.

“We still have a 182-day school year, so the extended four-week winter break hasn't reduced learning time - it has simply stretched the academic year a bit. This would be a pretty standard number of days for schools in America or internationally.”

She added that a well-planned break can benefit both students and staff.

“UAE families and staff will surely welcome the extended break as it allows for longer home visits and a true winter holiday. For extended breaks, we provide light practice work on our online platforms to help students keep their skills sharp, but we don't expect this to cause any dip in learning.

“There have been large studies in the US around year-round school and long summer breaks. Research shows that learning loss typically occurs after six weeks away from school, so a four-week pause should not pose any concern.”