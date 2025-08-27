Watch: BTS Star V Throws Fiery First Pitch At Dodgers Game, Meets Shohei Ohtani
BTS star V turned heads at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium on Monday night, as he took the mound at the Dodgers vs. Reds game for the ceremonial first pitch. Walking out to the group's iconic hit 'MIC Drop', glove in hand, Kim Taehyung looked every bit the star and his clean left-hand strike had the crowd roaring.
The ball was caught by pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, with cheers spilling over as 'MIC Drop' seamlessly switched to 'Fire', another sensational soundtrack by the band. Fans didn't miss a beat, hyping the crowd, and flooding timelines with clips of V, whose name is Kim Taehyung.
Adding to the buzz was his meet-up with Dodgers ace Shohei Ohtani. Greeting him at the dugout, their quick hug set the Internet ablaze and is already being dubbed an“iconic crossover” online.
V later turned to young fans, surprising them with autographs and greeting each one individually.
With this appearance, V follows Jungkook and J-Hope as the third BTS member to step into the pitcher's role at a major league game. But while ARMY is still replaying his pitch, anticipation is building once more for BTS' long-awaited post-military comeback album, where V will be right back in his element.
