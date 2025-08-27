'Arjun Chakravarthy' Sports Biopic Gets Release Date

A lesser-known chapter in India's sporting history is set to find its way to cinemas. Arjun Chakravarthy: The Untold Story of a Kabaddi Legend will release in Telugu on August 29 in India. The release will coincide with India's National Sports Day and the Pro Kabaddi League season.

Directed by Vikrant Rudra, and featuring Vijaya Rama Raju and Sija Rose in lead roles, the film traces the life of Arjun Chakravarthy, a tenacious kabaddi player who represented India during the 1980s. His story mirrors the struggles of countless athletes who played with passion but were denied the recognition, financial stability, and institutional support routinely afforded to mainstream sports.

"This film is more than cinema; it is a salute to kabaddi and to every athlete who fought for recognition against overwhelming odds. We are proud to bring Arjun's inspiring story to audiences at such a meaningful time," said Srinivasa Rao Gubbala, a producer.

The film has been branded as the 'journey of an unsung champion' and is already riding high on international acclaim. It has secured 46 awards at global film festivals, including notable honours in Canada and Los Angeles - an uncommon feat for a kabaddi-based sports drama in Indian cinema.

Rohith Thumma, Executive Producer - Branding, Partnerships and Strategy, said: "Our goal is not just to tell a story but to ignite a national conversation about the unsung heroes of Indian sports. Arjun Chakravarthy embodies resilience, dignity, and pride - qualities that define India's athletes beyond the spotlight."