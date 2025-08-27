Azerbaijan, Uganda Explore Avenues For Energy Cooperation
The discussions took place during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Energy Kamal Abbasov and Uganda's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs John Mulimba, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.
In the course of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the potential for strengthening ties not only in energy but also in other areas, emphasizing the importance of mutual support and sharing expertise.
“Our country provided information on ongoing work and projects in the fields of oil and gas, electricity, renewable energy, and energy efficiency. In addition, Uganda's oil and gas sector, mining industry, and hydropower potential were highlighted, and prospects for future cooperation in these areas were reviewed,” the ministry said in its statement.
The meeting also addressed other issues of mutual interest.
