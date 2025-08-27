Ukrainian Forces Destroy Over 100 Russian Vehicles On Novopavlivka Front In August

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Unmanned Systems Forces Command reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Operators of the 413th Raid Battalion have struck over 100 units of both light and heavy enemy vehicles in the Novopavlivka sector since the beginning of August," the statement said.

The Command noted that one of the strikes was "a one-in-a-million shot."

Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine climbs by 920 over past day

"An FPV drone operator hit a camouflaged Russian truck with a shaped-charge munition. The vehicle instantly burst into flames. By coincidence, however, the drone's camera, transmitter, and battery survived the explosion and continued streaming video for a short time. This allowed the unit to obtain footage for battle damage assessment not only from the spotter drone but also from the very kamikaze drone that destroyed the target," the report said.

Illustrative photo: 117th Mechanized Brigade