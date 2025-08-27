Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Oil Price Up 34 Cents To USD 71.67 Pb


2025-08-27 02:03:12
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 34 cents to USD 71.67 per barrel on Tuesday, compared to USD 71.33 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Wednesday.
On global markets, the prices of Brent Crude and West Texas Intermediate dropped by USD 1.58 and USD 1.55 respectively, settling at USD 67.22 per barrel and USD 63.25 per barrel. (end)
