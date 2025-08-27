Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-27 02:01:09
Company Announcement No 38/2025
Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa, Denmark
Tel +45 70 10 78 79
Fax +45 74 37 35 36
Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk
27 August 2025

Dear Sirs

Financial calendar

In 2026 the Group's preliminary announcement of financial statements will be released as follows:

– Announcement of the 2025 Financial Statements
25 February 2026

– Annual General Meeting 2026
19 March 2026

– Interim Report – Q1 2026
6 May 2026

– Interim Report – First Half 2026
26 August 2026

– Interim Report – Q1-Q3 2026
4 November 2026

The preliminary announcements of financial statements are expected to be released at 8.00am on the dates listed above. The preliminary announcements of financial statements will be available at sydbank.dk and immediately following their release.

Annual General Meeting 19 March 2026
Business to be transacted at the Bank's AGM must have been received by the Bank in writing no later than on 4 February 2026. Any dividend will be available in shareholders' return accounts on Tuesday 24 March 2026.

Yours sincerely

Sydbank A/S






