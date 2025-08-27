India Never Seeks War But Will Respond With Strength If Challenged: Rajnath Singh

MENAFN - IANS) Mhow (Madhya Pradesh), Aug 27 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday reaffirmed that India has never been a nation seeking war or initiating aggression but warned that any challenge to the country would be met with decisive strength.

Speaking at the 'Ran-Samwad 2025' Tri-Service Seminar at the Army War College in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow, Singh stressed the importance of continuously enhancing defence preparedness to deal with emerging challenges.

"The very title of the programme, Ran-Samwad, strikes me as quite interesting. On one hand, 'Ran' evokes the imagery of battle and conflict, and on the other hand, 'Samwad' points towards dialogue, discussion, and reconciliation," he said.

"At first glance, the two words seem contradictory. Where there is a battle, how can there be a dialogue, and where dialogue is taking place, how can there be a battle? But if you look deeper, this very name embodies one of the most relevant truths of our times," Singh said, drawing a reference from the Mahabharat.

The event, the first of its kind, brought together the three services to deliberate on technology and its impact on modern warfare. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi were also present.

Reiterating India's long-held position, Singh said, "India has never been a nation that seeks war. We have never initiated aggression against anyone. However, the present geopolitical reality is quite different. Even though we do not harbour any aggressive intent, if someone challenges us, it becomes imperative that we respond with strength. To do so, we must continuously enhance our defence preparedness. This is why training, technological advancement and sustained dialogue with partners are of utmost importance for us."

Highlighting the transformation of modern-day conflicts, the Defence Minister said, "Today, in the 21st century, this transformation has become even more rapid. Sheer numbers of soldiers or the size of weapon stockpiles are no longer enough. Cyber Warfare, Artificial Intelligence, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Satellite-based Surveillance are shaping the wars of the future. Precision-guided weapons, real-time intelligence and data-driven information have now become the cornerstone of success in any conflict."

He said modern battles are no longer confined to land, sea and air; "they now extend into outer space and cyberspace", adding that the satellite systems, anti-satellite weapons and space command centres are the new "instruments of power". "Therefore, what we require today is not just defensive preparedness but also a proactive strategy," he said.

Calling technology, intelligence, economy and diplomacy the key drivers of future wars, Singh said, "Future wars will not merely be battles of weapons, they will be a combined play of technology, intelligence, economy and diplomacy. In the times ahead, the nation that masters the triangle of technology, strategy and adaptability will emerge as the true global power. To put it simply, this is the moment to learn from history and write a new one; this is the moment to anticipate the future and shape one."