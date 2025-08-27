Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hrithik Roshan Rents Luxurious Sea-Facing Apartment For Saba Azad In Juhu

Hrithik Roshan Rents Luxurious Sea-Facing Apartment For Saba Azad In Juhu


2025-08-27 01:08:00
Hrithik Roshan is currently in the news for his upcoming film 'War 2'. Meanwhile, reports suggest he has rented a sea-facing luxury apartment in Juhu, Mumbai for his girlfriend Saba Azad. The apartment is a 3BHK and spans 1,000-1,300 square feet.

Rent Paid by Hrithik Roshan for this Apartment

This apartment is located in Mannat Apartments (present) on Juhu-Versova Link Road and spans 12,000 square feet. Typically, the rent is between 1 to 2 lakhs rupees per month, but Hrithik is paying 75 thousand rupees per month. Some documents reveal that Hrithik paid a deposit of 1.25 lakh rupees on August 4, 2025. However, neither Hrithik nor Saba has reacted to this news. Notably, in October 2020, Hrithik Roshan bought three floors in this building, including the 18th floor and a duplex on the 19th and 20th floors, for 97.5 crore rupees.

Since When Hrithik Roshan is Dating Saba Azad

Discussions about Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's link-up began when they were first spotted together outside a Mumbai restaurant in 2022. Later, Saba was seen having lunch with Hrithik's family and vacationing with his children. Shortly after, Hrithik made their relationship official. Hrithik married Sussanne Khan in 2000. However, the couple decided to divorce in 2014. They have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. A few years after the divorce, Sussanne started dating Arslan Goni.

