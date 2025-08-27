Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Faces Heat After Food Fight With Zeeshan And Baseer In House [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 19 heats up as Gaurav Khanna faces a fierce food fight with Zeeshan and Baseer, sparking house tensions and fan support amid looming eviction nominations.

Since the very start of Bigg Boss 19, contestants have been vying for screen time by stirring drama and taking part in intense tasks. The latest controversy in the house revolves around none other than Gaurav Khanna, who is being called out by fellow contestants Zeeshan Qadri and Baseer Ali for finishing the 'daal' and leaving none for others. This food-related spat has quickly escalated into a heated war of words, drawing the attention of everyone inside the house - and fans outside too.

The Daal Dispute: Gaurav vs Zeeshan and Baseer

A recently released promo video shows Zeeshan and Baseer confronting Gaurav over the missing daal. Zeeshan accuses Gaurav of taking multiple servings despite claiming he refilled the pot because it was“tasty.” Gaurav firmly denies the accusation, stating he only took his fair share. Baseer jumps in, criticizing Gaurav for showing“zero concern” and even commenting on his attitude and body language during the confrontation.

Gaurav, unshaken, confidently challenges his critics by saying,“Kardo nominate” - essentially daring them to nominate him for eviction. Meanwhile, other contestants like Amaal Malik join the debate, calling Gaurav a“liar” based on the ongoing discussions.

Finally we're seeing the real Gaurav 🔥#GauravKhanna #BiggBoss19 twitter/iabGBWJeHv

- Faisal Shaikh (@Mr_Faisu_07fc) August 26, 2025

Fans Rally Behind Gaurav Amid Nomination Pressure

The clip has gone viral on social media, sparking a wave of support for Gaurav Khanna. Many fans have taken to Twitter and Instagram to defend him, pointing out that the daal drama is blown out of proportion. One fan wrote,“It's Gaurav Khanna vs all show. Unnecessary targeting him for silly reasons like this daal topic. In live feed, he took daal only once. But this fearless GK, I want!”

Adding to the pressure, Gaurav is among the seven contestants nominated for eviction this week, alongside Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Punit More, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, and Zeeshan Qadri himself. As the house heats up, viewers are eagerly waiting to see how Gaurav handles the challenges ahead