Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 27 (KUNA) --
1963 -- Mikhail Jirkasov presented his credentials to the Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as the first ambassador of the Soviet Union to Kuwait.
1986 -- An electrical substation was launched in Southern Surra area.
1995 -- The State of Kuwait celebrated the 50th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.
2001 -- UN Secretary General Kofi Annan appointed Kuwait's Dr. Ghanem Al-Najjar to be his personal representative to follow up on the issue of human rights in Somalia.
2001 -- Renowned Islamic preacher and charitable figure Hamad Al-Haim passed away at the age 78.
2005 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued a decree approving the Copenhagen Declaration on Anti-Doping in Sport.
2017 -- The Environment Public Authority and the Ministry of Defense signed a memorandum of cooperation for technical and navigational training.
2017 -- The Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) got a patent from US Patent and Trademark Office for "Measuring Glass Transformation of Polymers", the First of its Kind in the World.
2023 -- Rally driver Meshari Al-Dhafiri won first place for the (t.3) division in the fifth round of the World Desert Rally Championship (Rally Baja) in Poland.
2023 -- Khaled Al-Saeedi, the Imam of Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq and the Grand Mosque of Kuwait, passed away at the age 58. He was a well-known figure in Quran recitation both in Kuwait and abroad.
2023 -- Musical poet Yousef Al-Mesfer passed away at the age 80 after, a long illustrious career. (end)
