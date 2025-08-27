Merz, Carney Discuss Security Guarantees For Ukraine
"The leaders also discussed pressing global issues, underscoring ongoing work to bring long-term peace and security to Ukraine and Europe. As members of the Coalition of the Willing, they reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine and the importance of developing robust and credible security guarantees," the statement reads.Read also: Putin afraid to meet Zelensky – Canadian PM
Carney and Merz also "welcomed close co-ordination with the United States on these issues."
In addition, the Canadian prime minister emphasized his country's readiness "to develop and stockpile critical minerals vital for defence and technology, including the rapid development of AI."
Carney is meeting this week with the leaders of Poland, Germany, and Latvia to discuss issues of collective defense, energy, trade diversification, and critical mineral extraction.
Photo: x.com/bundeskanzler
