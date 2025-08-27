Russian Forces Launch 431 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day, Woman Injured
"Russian troops launched six airstrikes on Orikhiv, Preobrazhenka, Bilohiria, and Poltavka," Fedorov wrote.
Three MLRS attacks targeted Plavni, Novodanylivka, and Mala Tokmachka.
A total of 291 drones of various types, mostly FPV, struck Bilenske, Chervonodniprovka, Novotroitske, Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.
Additionally, 131 artillery strikes hit Plavni, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Omelnyk, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.Read also: Zelensky: Ukrainian forces maintain control over border areas in Sumy, Kharkiv regions
The Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia district left a 25-year-old woman injured.
Authorities received 44 reports of damage to houses, apartments, farm buildings, cars, and garages.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment