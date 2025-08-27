Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Launch 431 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day, Woman Injured

Russian Forces Launch 431 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day, Woman Injured


2025-08-27 01:03:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Russian troops launched six airstrikes on Orikhiv, Preobrazhenka, Bilohiria, and Poltavka," Fedorov wrote.

Three MLRS attacks targeted Plavni, Novodanylivka, and Mala Tokmachka.

A total of 291 drones of various types, mostly FPV, struck Bilenske, Chervonodniprovka, Novotroitske, Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

Additionally, 131 artillery strikes hit Plavni, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Omelnyk, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

Read also: Zelensky: Ukrainian forces maintain control over border areas in Sumy, Kharkiv regions

The Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia district left a 25-year-old woman injured.

Authorities received 44 reports of damage to houses, apartments, farm buildings, cars, and garages.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

