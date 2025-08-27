IDEX Biometrics ASA: First Half 2025 Report
Recent highlights:
- Operating expenses excluding Cost of materials and Depreciation in the first six months of 2025 amounted to $5.2 million (excluding restructuring cost) compared to $10.7 million for the same period in 2024, resulting in a cost reduction of 52%, year-over-year At the end of the second quarter of 2025 the Company had 30 full-time equivalent staff members, a reduction of 10 full-time equivalents compared to previous quarter, and down from 59 on June 30, 2024. Resulted in a cost reduction in compensation and benefits of $1.9 million, 73%, compared to previous quarter, and a cost reduction of $4.1 million, 72%, year-over-year. Heights convertible bond renegotiated and amended
- Outstanding principal reduced from approx. NOK66.6 million to approx. NOK50.0 million. In July, further reduced to approx. NOK33.3 million
Financial results Q2 2025:
- Revenues of $0.1 million in the quarter Operating expenses were $2.6 million (excluding restructuring cost) Net loss was $2.1 million
- Cash balance per 30 June 2025 at $1.0 million
For further information, please contact:
Anders Storbråten, CEO and CFO, Tel: +47 416 38 582
About IDEX Biometrics:
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit
About this notice:
This notice was issued by Kjell-Arne Besseberg, COO, on 27 August 2025 at 07:00 CEST on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.
