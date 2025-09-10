Troy Miller
-
Post-Doctoral Research Associate, Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence in Plants for Space,
The University of Western Australia
A research scientist passionate about overcoming biological challenges when growing plants in space, with a PhD in molecular biology. I have a keen interest in plant molecular biology, genetic engineering, energy metabolism and abiotic stress tolerance. Since mid-2024, I have been a Post-Doctoral Research Associate for the Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence in Plants for Space at the University of Western Australia. My current research focuses on overcoming microgravity induced watering challenges experienced with plant cultivation in space leading to hypoxia (low oxygen) stress. This research also applies directly in improving crop tolerance to high rainfall and flooding conditions in agriculture.Experience
-
2024–2027
Post-Doctoral Research Associate, The University of Western Australia
2020–2024
Casual Academic , Flinders University
-
2024
Flinders University, Doctor of Philosophy (PhD, Molecular Biology)
2018
Flinders University, Honours Degree in Biotechnology
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment