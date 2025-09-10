Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Troy Miller

2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Post-Doctoral Research Associate, Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence in Plants for Space, The University of Western Australia
A research scientist passionate about overcoming biological challenges when growing plants in space, with a PhD in molecular biology. I have a keen interest in plant molecular biology, genetic engineering, energy metabolism and abiotic stress tolerance. Since mid-2024, I have been a Post-Doctoral Research Associate for the Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence in Plants for Space at the University of Western Australia. My current research focuses on overcoming microgravity induced watering challenges experienced with plant cultivation in space leading to hypoxia (low oxygen) stress. This research also applies directly in improving crop tolerance to high rainfall and flooding conditions in agriculture.

  • 2024–2027 Post-Doctoral Research Associate, The University of Western Australia
  • 2020–2024 Casual Academic , Flinders University
  • 2024 Flinders University, Doctor of Philosophy (PhD, Molecular Biology)
  • 2018 Flinders University, Honours Degree in Biotechnology

