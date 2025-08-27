Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UNGA President Condemns Israeli Strike On Gaza Hospital

2025-08-27 12:05:37
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) UNITED NATIONS, Aug 27 (NNN-XINHUA) – President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Philemon Yang, strongly condemned Israel's strike on Gaza's Nasser Hospital, his spokesperson said, yesterday.

The UNGA president strongly condemned Israel's strike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, that killed civilians, including medical personnel and journalists, said spokesperson, Sharon Birch, at a daily briefing.

“The killing of innocent Palestinian civilians, of journalists and of medical personnel is unacceptable and must stop,” she said.

The UNGA president reiterated his urgent demand for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, humanitarian organisations must be given full, rapid, safe and unhindered access to deliver badly needed assistance, on a large scale, to the civilian population in Gaza, and Israeli hostages still being held must be released, the spokesperson added.

At least 20 Palestinians, including five journalists, were killed on Monday, in the strike on Nasser Hospital.– NNN-XINHUA

