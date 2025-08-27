China's Mao Has Nothing On Chairman Trump

MENAFN - Asia Times) If imitation really is the highest form of flattery, Xi Jinping's economic team is surely blushing at Donald Trump's China-style policy pivots.

US President Trump's esteem for the Chinese leader has long been evident to geopolitical experts. But the last 10 days have seen a whirlwind of Trump policy moves that might shock even the Politburo in Beijing. Strong-arming Intel into a 10% stake and Nvidia into giving the White House a 15% taste of revenue will seem familiar to anyone who's seen a decent mafia movie.

Ditto for Trump trying to intimidate Goldman Sachs into firing its chief economist for daring to state the obvious: Tariffs are inflationary. Or Trump sacking the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics for reporting that US unemployment is slowing. Or directing his federal communications czar to revoke media licenses for organizations reporting what anyone outside the Trump bubble can see.

Trump's White House acquisition of a“golden share” stake free of charge in Nippon Steel's deal for US Steel exudes Politburo energy. His demanding a US$550 billion“signing bonus” from Japan - and other shakedown schemes from South Korea, the European Union and others - is out of the authoritarian toolbox.

This is the stuff of Mao Zedong – not Adam Smith or Ronald Reagan or even the US conservative think tank set over at the Cato Institute or the American Enterprise Institute. For a party with a long-honed strategy of calling foes“communists,”“socialists” and“Marxists,” Trump's Republicans seem quite comfortable with the Sinoization of a once proudly capitalist nation.

By browbeating companies like Apple to produce in the US - offering tariff carveouts for corporations bowing to Trump World, the administration is effectively seizing the means of production.