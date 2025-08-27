Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama Loses Her Cool Over Missing Chicken, Cries In Kitchen
Just two days into Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19, tensions are already running high inside the house. What began as a cheerful morning quickly turned into chaos, with contestants clashing over food and emotions flaring.
Day 2 Begins with Music, Ends in Meltdown
The day began on a positive note with the contestants waking up to the energetic song“Chunar Chunar.” Housemates danced and celebrated the start of a new day, while Kanika Sadanand and Nehal Chudasama were seen preparing food in the kitchen.
However, the cheerful atmosphere didn't last long.
Major Fight Erupts Over Missing Chicken
The house witnessed its first major showdown when Nehal Chudasama, who claimed to have cooked for everyone, found herself without any food, specifically, no chicken left for her. Visibly upset and furious, she lashed out at Abhishek Bajaj, accusing him of taking more than his share and leaving nothing for her.
Her anger escalated quickly as she yelled at Abhishek and refused to continue cooking for the house. Eventually, overwhelmed by the situation, Nehal broke down in tears. The incident sparked debate among the housemates, with some supporting Nehal and others criticizing the poor food management.
Adding fuel to the fire, Amal Malik pointed at Abhishek and remarked,“One man ate four pieces,” leading to another round of heated arguments.
Bigg Boss Drops a Bombshell: 7 Nominated for Eviction
Later in the episode, Bigg Boss summoned the contestants to the assembly room for the season's first round of nominations. Each housemate was asked to name two contestants they considered unfit to remain in the house.
The nomination process was anything but smooth. Tensions rose as housemates took names and engaged in verbal spats, revealing early alliances and grudges.
By the end of the session, seven contestants were nominated for eviction:
- Gaurav Khanna Neelam Giri Tanya Mittal Jishan Qadri Natalia Janoszek Abhishek Bajaj Pranit More
What's Next in Bigg Boss 19?
With emotions already boiling over, alliances forming, and food wars breaking out, Bigg Boss 19 promises to be a rollercoaster ride. The next episode will reveal which contestant will be the first to exit the house, and who will manage to survive the drama.
