Malaika Arora: Self-Worth, For Me, Is Knowing Who I'm Beyond The Spotlight
Asked what does self-worth mean to her in an industry that often thrives on external validation, Malaika told IANS:“Self-worth, for me, is knowing who I am beyond the spotlight. It's valuing my journey, my choices, and my truth, not just the applause or opinions.”
The actress spoke about her evolved relationship with makeup over the years, both on and off camera. She said that earlier it felt like a necessity but today it's more like a form of self expression.
“Earlier in my career, makeup felt like a necessity for the camera. Today, it feels like a form of self-expression,” said the actress, who is the brand ambassador for HYUE.
She said that through her journey, she has learnt to experiment more.
“I've learned to enjoy the process, to experiment more, and to use makeup to highlight rather than hide.”
So, what does Malaika's off camera look like?
“Off camera, I keep it simple and minimal, but I always love that one bold element-whether it's a strong lip or defined eyes,” she said.
Malaika was first selected as a VJ for MTV India. She then entered the modelling world, appearing in many advertisements, as well as album songs like Bally Sagoo's "Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha" opposite Jas Arora, and Bollywood chartbusters such as "Chaiyya Chaiyya" in the 1998 Bollywood film“Dil Se...”
She was then seen in numbers such as Maahi Ve (2002), Kaal Dhamaal (2005) and Munni Badnaam Hui (2010). As an actress, she has starred in films like Kaante (2002) and EMI (2008).
The star is seen in the judges panel in the show India's Got Talent. She was the judge and host of the MTV Supermodel of the Year in 2019, and a judge of India's Best Dancer in 2020.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Spycloud Launches Consumer Idlink Product To Empower Financial Institutions To Combat Fraud With Holistic Identity Intelligence
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- $MBG Token Supply Reduced By 4.86M In First Buyback And Burn By Multibank Group
- Superconducting Materials Market Size, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Growth And Forecast 2025-2033
- What Does The Europe Cryptocurrency Market Report Reveal For 2025?
- ROVR Releases Open Dataset To Power The Future Of Spatial AI, Robotics, And Autonomous Systems
CommentsNo comment