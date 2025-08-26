SSU Detains Russian Spy Preparing Terrorist Attacks In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported this.

The perpetrator turned out to be a 36-year-old freelancer. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) remotely recruited her through an acquaintance from temporarily occupied Crimea.

It was found out that the woman was gathering information, in particular, about the security system of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' administrative buildings in Kyiv. She was caught red-handed while conducting reconnaissance near the Main Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine. The suspect was supposed to prepare and hand over to her FSB handler a schematic plan showing the locations of checkpoints and service parking lots around the perimeter of the defense facility.

The enemy agent was also collecting similar information about the deployment points of territorial recruitment and social support centers in various districts of the capital.

It was determined that the intelligence gathered by the woman was intended to be used by Russian occupiers in preparing new terrorist attacks and air strikes on Kyiv. The perpetrator, in return for completing her tasks, hoped for“evacuation” to Russia through third countries.

The SSU foiled the enemy's plans. During a search, they seized a smartphone the detainee had used to communicate with her Russian handler.

The woman has been charged under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - high treason committed under martial law. She is currently in custody.

The offender faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, a Russian agent who directed missile and drone strikes on Odesa region while pretending to be a woman was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

Photo: SSU