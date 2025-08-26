Infant Milk Formula Market Set To Reach $94.83 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Infant Milk Formula Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Infant Milk Formula Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the infant milk formula market has witnessed significant growth. It is projected to increase from $56.07 billion in 2024 to $62.36 billion in 2025, boasting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The surge seen in the historical period can be traced back to factors such as heightened awareness about infant nutrition, growing numbers of employed mothers, urbanization and lifestyle shifts, increased spending on healthcare, and the mounting demand for feeding options that offer convenience.

The market size for infant milk formula is projected to experience swift expansion in the coming years. The market is set to reach $94.83 billion by 2029, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. This growth in the forecasting period can be attributed to the increasing demand in developing economies, the rise of e-commerce, growing emphasis on organic and clean-label products, an expanding middle-class demographic, and growing innovations in the composition of formula. The forecast period will also observe major trends such as advancements in probiotic and prebiotic formulations, improved packaging methods for extended product shelf life, innovation in plant-based infant formulas, the incorporation of artificial intelligence in product development, and progress in sustainable and environment-friendly production techniques.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Infant Milk Formula Market?

The upsurge in the number of employed mothers is anticipated to spark the expansion of the infant milk formula market in future. The term 'working mothers' is used to describe women who have children and are involved in remunerated work beyond their households. The surge of working mothers can be attributed to an improvement in work flexibility, enabling them to juggle their professional duties, childcare, and familial requirements more effectively. Infant milk formula provides a practical and dependable substitute to breastfeeding for working mothers, assisting them in equally dividing their time between infant care and their job roles. As an instance, The Center For American Progress Action Fund, an advocacy organization based in the US, reported in December 2022, that there was an increase of 993,000 mothers in the workforce as compared to the exact period the year before. Moreover, the employment rate for mothers with children below five years has almost regained their pre-pandemic levels, reaching 99.2 percent. Consequently, the escalating number of working mothers pushes the enlargement of the infant milk formula market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Infant Milk Formula Market?

Major players in the Infant Milk Formula Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Nestlé S.A.

. Pfizer Inc.

. Abbott Laboratories

. Danone S.A.

. The Kraft Heinz Company

. Arla Foods amba

. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

. FrieslandCampina N.V.

. Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

. Perrigo Company plc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Infant Milk Formula Market In The Future?

Mainstream firms in the infant milk formula sector are prioritizing sophisticated innovations, including scientifically-formulated growing-up milk solutions. These are designed to replicate the virtues of human breast milk, aid early childhood progression, and address the changing health and nutritional demands of infants and toddlers. Such scientifically-formulated growing-up milk solutions are fortified with clinically-proven elements like HMOs, probiotics, and vital nutrients which contribute to the immune, cognitive, and overall developmental well-being of infants. For example, Nestlé, a food and beverage industry giant based in Switzerland, launched its inaugural growing-up milk formula containing Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) in mainland China in November 2023. Supported by comprehensive scientific studies, these bioactive components have been recognized for their ability to boost gut health, immunity, and cognitive growth in infants. The Wyeth illuma brand includes essential HMOs such as 2'-FL and LNnT in this novel formula. This development underscores Nestlé's devotion to innovation in science-driven early life nutrition.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Infant Milk Formula Market

The infant milk formula market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Starting Milk Formula, Follow-On Milk Formula, Toddler Milk Formula,

2) By Target Consumer Group: Premature Infants, Lactose Intolerant, Infant with Allergies, Twins/Multiples, Low Birth Weight Babies, General Population,

3) By Application: Specialty Stores, Supermarkets, Online Retail, Chemists Or Pharmacies Or Drugstores, Other Application.

Subsegments:

1) By Starting Milk Formula (0–6 months): Cow Milk-Based Formula, Soy-Based Formula, Hydrolyzed Protein Formula, Specialty Formula,

2) By Follow-On Milk Formula (6–12 months): Cow Milk-Based Formula, Soy-Based Formula, Goat Milk-Based Formula, Probiotic Or Prebiotic-Enriched Formula,

3) By Toddler Milk Formula (12–36 months): Fortified Milk Drinks, Organic Toddler Formula, Plant-Based Formula, Flavored Toddler Formula.

Global Infant Milk Formula Market - Regional Insights

The Infant Milk Formula Global Market Report 2025 indicates that Europe was the leading player in the market for the specified year. The region predicted to experience the swiftest expansion moving forward is Asia-Pacific. The report provides coverage for Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

