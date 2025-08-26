Iran Condemns Australia For Expelling Ambassador, Warns Of Reciprocal Measures

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Aug 27 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran's Foreign Ministry, yesterday, condemned Australia's decision, to expel Iranian Ambassador, Ahmad Sadeghi, calling it unjustified and contrary to bilateral traditions.

In a statement, the ministry rejected Canberra's allegation that, Iran was directing antisemitic attacks in Australia, adding that, anti-Semitism is a Western phenomenon, that has been misused, to silence criticism of Israel's Palestinian policies.

The ministry accused Australia of following Israeli policies, to divert attention from Israel's“ongoing atrocities” in Gaza, and to increase regional tensions, and warned of possible reciprocal measures from Tehran.

It urged Australia to reconsider its“wrong decision,” and said, Canberra will bear responsibility for any consequences affecting Iranians in Australia.

Earlier in the day, Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, in a press conference accused Iran of directing antisemitic attacks in Australia, and announced that the Iranian ambassador had been told to leave the country.

Three other Iranian officials had been declared persona non grata and would be required to leave Australia within seven days.

Albanese said, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation has gathered credible evidence that Iran directed at least two antisemitic attacks against the Australian Jewish community in Sydney and Melbourne, since Oct, 2023.

He said that, the Australian embassy in Tehran had suspended operations and all its diplomats are safe in a third country, and that Canberra will move to list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation.

According to Australian Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, it was the first time an ambassador had been expelled from Australia, since World War II. Wong urged any Australians in Iran to leave, if it is safe to do so.– NNN-IRNA