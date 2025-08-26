Loitering Munition System Market Anticipated To Grow At 9.8% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's loitering Munition System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Big Is The loitering Munition System Market In 2025?

The market size for the loitering munition system has witnessed a speedy expansion in the recent past. The market, which is projected to rise from $1.83 billion in 2024 to $2.02 billion in 2025, is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. This upward trend during the historical period is due to several factors including the increase in asymmetric warfare, global terrorism threats on the rise, an escalation in defense budgets across emerging economies, a shift towards unmanned systems, and a heightened necessity to reduce collateral damage.

In the upcoming years, the loitering munition system market is predicted to witness robust growth, escalating to $2.94 billion in 2029 with a 9.8% CAGR. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include the proliferation of military modernisation projects, surging demand for versatile loitering munitions, an increase in counterterrorist operations that require accuracy and quick response capabilities, a rise in the application of loitering munitions on naval and aerial platforms, and escalating geopolitical conflicts. Key trends for the forecast period are high-speed munitions powered by turbojet, the growth of AI-powered autonomy and swarm operations, miniaturisation and modular design, and real-time intelligence and surveillance.

Download a free sample of the loitering munition system market report:



What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The loitering Munition System Market?

The escalation in geopolitical frictions is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the loitering munition system market in the future. These frictions encompass conflicts, disagreements, or competition between nations or regions that stem from political, economic, territorial, or strategic objectives. The growth in such tensions is rooted in territorial discord as it jeopardizes national sovereignty and supremacy over tactically significant areas. Loitering munition systems respond to geopolitical strains by facilitating swift, accurate strikes with minimal incidental damage, bolstering military preparedness in unstable zones. These systems offer real-time surveillance and assault capabilities, thereby fortifying strategic deterrence and operative efficiency. For instance, as per the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, a US federal entity in October 2024, migrant encounters on the US-Canada frontier hit in excess of 181,000 in 2024, representing a 6.5% surge compared to 170,000 in 2023. Hence, the escalating geopolitical frictions are augmenting the growth of the loitering munition system market.

Who Are The Key Players In The loitering Munition System Industry?

Major players in the loitering Munition System Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Lockheed Martin Corporation

. Airbus SE

. RTX Corporation

. Northrop Grumman Corporation

. BAE Systems plc

. Thales Group

. Rheinmetall AG

. Elbit Systems Ltd.

. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

. Edge PJSC Group

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of loitering Munition System Market In The Globe?

Key corporations involved in the loitering munition system industry are concentrating on developing cutting-edge solutions such as air-launched platforms to improve range precision and flexibility of deployment in conflict situations. With an air-launched platform, weapons like loitering munitions are dispersed from an airborne vehicle, typically an aircraft or drone, in order to extend reach, enhance directional agility, and expedite the setup process. A great example of this occurred in June 2025, when UVision Air Ltd., a defense firm hailing from Israel, released a new modular launch frame for their Hero-120 loitering munition. This allowed for its deployment from combat helicopters, significantly upgrading their tactical flexibility and lethal force. The Hero-120, a mid-range anti-armor platform, can now be fired from helicopters without any extensive integration, facilitating swift, low-profile strikes with a distance of 40-60 kilometers and ensuring an operational duration of up to one hour.

What Segments Are Covered In The loitering Munition System Market Report?

The loitering munition system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Mini Loitering Munitions, Tactical Loitering Munitions, Strategic Loitering Munitions

2) By Technology: Electro-Optical Or Infrared (EO/IR) Systems, Radar Guidance Systems, Global Positioning System (GPS) Or Inertial Navigation System (INS) Guidance Systems

3) By Launch Platform: Ground-Based Systems, Aerial Platforms, Naval Platforms

4) By Application: Military, Commercial, Homeland Security

5) By End-User: Defense Forces, Paramilitary Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Mini Loitering Munitions: Man-portable Systems, Backpack-launched Systems, Single-use Systems

2) By Tactical Loitering Munitions: Tube-launched Systems, Vehicle-launched Systems, Medium Endurance Systems

3) By Strategic Loitering Munitions: Long-endurance Systems, High-payload Systems, Air-launched Systems

View the full loitering munition system market report:



Which Region Is Expected To Lead The loitering Munition System Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Loitering Munition System Global Market Report, North America was identified as the leading region in 2024. Expected to exhibit the most rapid growth in the market is the Asia-Pacific region. Other regions encompassed in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global loitering Munition System Market 2025 , By The Business Research Company

Smart Machines Global Market Report 2025

/report/smart-machines-global-market-report

Garbage Disposable Units Global Market Report 2025

/report/garbage-disposable-units-global-market-report

Discrete Automation Global Market Report 2025

/report/discrete-automation-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.