Noticamania Built A Digital Press Office That Is Revolutionising Reputation
Noticamania, after years of experience in the sector, opens a digital press office that revolutionises reputation, with a new platform that allows professionals, companies and public figures to obtain authentic articles published in real newspapers.
Led by CEO Antonio Sepe, the digital publishing company was created with a clear objective: to make a service that was reserved for big brands or established figures, accessible to everyone. Start-ups, freelancers and new talents can get the media talking about them, gaining space and attention in the information landscape by eliminating economic and bureaucratic barriers and offering a simple and direct path. Building a communication path that strengthens authority and consolidates image.
'In an age where reputation is the real capital to be defended and valued, Noticamania offers itself as an innovative tool to transform communication into certified credibility, building a communication path that strengthens authority and consolidates image. Reputation thus becomes not only a goal, but a measurable and lasting asset.'
