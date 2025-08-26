Steel Structure Associations And Honglu Group Conduct Joint Party Building Activity

MENAFN - GetNews) To implement the 20th CPC National Congress spirit and boost Party building in the Steel Structure Industry , the China Steel Structure Association, Anhui Steel Structure Association, and Anhui Honglu Steel Structure (Group) Co., Ltd. held a joint Party building event from July 23 - 25 at Honglu's Jinzhai Base.

On July 23, Honglu Group welcomed the attendees at Jinzhai Honghu Welding Wire Factory. Shang Xiaohong, Party Committee Secretary of Honglu, thanked the associations for their support. Zhu Hua from the Anhui Steel Structure Association noted the activity's value for enhancing the association's capabilities. Liu Yi, Executive Vice President of the China Steel Structure Association, expressed gratitude and offered solutions to industry challenges. Li Yuzhi, General Manager of Jinzhai Base, introduced Honglu's intelligent production.

The next day, participants embarked on a red journey. Li Guanquan, Party branch Secretary of Jinzhai Jinhongnuo, briefed on Jinzhai's rich red history. Jinzhai, a revolutionary hotbed, saw 100,000 locals join the army, birthed 12 Red Army teams, and produced 59 founding generals. The group first visited the Red Army Square, presenting flower baskets and paying respects. Party members then retook their oaths, feeling spiritually renewed. In the Red Army Memorial Hall, they learned of Jinzhai people's selfless contributions, embodying the Dabie Mountain Spirit. The afternoon was spent in Dawan Village, where they reflected on President Xi's concern for the people.

The joint Party building activity in red Jinzhai aimed to inherit the revolutionary tradition, carry forward the Dabie Mountain Spirit, and promote the high - quality development of the steel structure industry.