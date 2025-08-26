APAC Data Center Colocation Market Forecast To Cross USD 50 Billion By 2030, Highlighting Southeast Asia's Strategic 24% Share Arizton
According to Arizton research, the APAC data center colocation market size by investment was valued at USD 19.32 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 50.19 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.25% during the forecast period.
Report Summary:
MARKET SIZE – INVESTMENT (2030): USD 50.19 Billion
MARKET SIZE – INVESTMENT (2024): USD 19.32 Billion
CAGR – INVESTMENT (2024-2030): 17.25%
MARKET SIZE – AREA (2030): 24.61 Million Square Feet
MARKET SIZE – POWER CAPACITY (2030): 5,552.6 MW
MARKET SIZE – COLOCATION REVENUE (2030): USD 66.63 Billion
HISTORIC YEAR: 2021-2023
BASE YEAR: 2024
FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030
MARKET SEGMENTATION: Colocation Type, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Techniques, General Construction, Tier Standard, and Geography
LARGEST COUNTRY BY INVESTMENT: China
FASTEST GROWING COUNTRY BY INVESTMENT: Thailand
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS: APAC and Southeast Asia
APAC Data Centers Cut Emissions with HVO - The Game-Changer Fuel
Data centers in APAC expand to meet growing digital demand, their energy consumption, and associated carbon footprint, is rising. This has created a pressing need for sustainable solutions, pushing operators to explore renewable energy and low-carbon alternatives. One such solution gaining traction is Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), a renewable diesel produced from waste vegetable oils and animal fats. HVO allows data centers to reduce emissions from backup generators without major infrastructure changes, bridging the gap between operational reliability and sustainability.
Reflecting this trend, in May 2025, Bridge Data Centres partnered with Hong Kong-based biofuels company EcoCeres to explore HVO integration in backup systems. The collaboration not only demonstrates practical steps toward greener operations but also positions Singapore as a hub for sustainable energy adoption in the APAC data center market.
AI Adoption Unleashes a New Era of High-Performance Data Centers in APAC
The APAC region is rapidly positioning itself as a key hub for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), second only to North America, as industries such as finance, healthcare, and logistics increasingly adopt AI-driven solutions. This surge is driving demand for advanced, AI-ready data center infrastructure capable of supporting high-performance workloads. Leading operators are expanding their facilities and integrating intelligent systems to enhance operational efficiency, energy management, and predictive maintenance.
At the same time, many leading data center and infrastructure companies, such as Equinix and Digital Realty, are expanding facilities and collaborating with technology partners to integrate intelligent systems, enhancing operational efficiency, energy management, and predictive maintenance, while strengthening their AI service offerings across the region.
APAC Data Centers Transform Through Strategic Alliances
Mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are playing a pivotal role in the APAC data center market, enabling companies to combine resources, local expertise, and technological strengths to enter new markets efficiently while reducing investment risk. In a region marked by diverse regulatory environments and varying digital maturity, partnerships are emerging as a key strategy to scale digital infrastructure and meet the region's accelerating demand for data and cloud services.
For instance, the January 2025 joint venture between CloudHQ and ESR to co-develop the $2 billion Cosmosquare Data Centre in Japan, providing 130 MW of total capacity, demonstrates how strategic collaborations can expand infrastructure, share expertise, and enhance high-performance digital infrastructure, reinforcing APAC's competitive data center landscape.
APAC Data Center Surge: Southeast Asia Contributes USD 61.93B – Regional Highlight
The APAC region is a mix of established and emerging data center markets, with China, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, India, and Singapore leading in infrastructure and investment. China remains the largest contributor, accounting for 46% of colocation investments, while Japan is the second-largest market, generating over $2.87 billion in 2024, underscoring its strategic importance. The Southeast Asia region, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Singapore, contributes around USD 61.93 billion, representing approximately 24% of the overall APAC share, reflecting rising investments and rapid market development.
As of June 2025, the region (excluding China) hosts over 850 third-party data center facilities operated by more than 220 companies, with 360+ new facilities planned or under construction. Construction costs vary, with Japan and Singapore among the highest-cost markets due to land, labor, and regulations, while India and China offer cost-effective development opportunities, making APAC an attractive and diverse hub for global data center investment.
Prominent Colocation Operators
Other Prominent Colocation Operator
New Entrants
Market Segmentation & Forecast
Colocation Type
-
Retail Colocation
Wholesale Colocation
Infrastructure
-
Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
General Construction
Electrical Infrastructure
-
UPS Systems
Generators
Transfer Switches & Switchgear
PDUs
Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
-
Cooling Systems
Racks
Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
-
CRAC & CRAH Units
Chiller Units
Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
Other Cooling Units
Cooling Techniques
-
Air-based Cooling
Liquid-based Cooling
General Construction
-
Core & Shell Development
Installation & Commissioning Services
Engineering & Building Design
Fire Detection & Suppression
Physical Security
DCIM
Tier Standard
-
Tier I & II
Tier III
Tier IV
Geography
APAC
-
China
Hong Kong
Australia
New Zealand
India
Japan
Taiwan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Southeast Asia
-
Singapore
Indonesia
Malaysia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Other Southeast Asian Countries
What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?
How big is the APAC data center colocation market? What is the growth rate of the APAC data center colocation market? What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the APAC data center colocation market by 2030? How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the APAC data center colocation market by 2030? What are the key trends in the APAC data center colocation market?
CommentsNo comment