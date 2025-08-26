Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
APAC Data Center Colocation Market Forecast To Cross USD 50 Billion By 2030, Highlighting Southeast Asia's Strategic 24% Share Arizton


2025-08-26 07:09:22
(MENAFN- GetNews)


"APAC Data Center Colocation Market Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.

According to Arizton research, the APAC data center colocation market size by investment was valued at USD 19.32 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 50.19 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.25% during the forecast period.

Explore the Full Market Insights:

Report Summary:

MARKET SIZE – INVESTMENT (2030): USD 50.19 Billion

MARKET SIZE – INVESTMENT (2024): USD 19.32 Billion

CAGR – INVESTMENT (2024-2030): 17.25%

MARKET SIZE – AREA (2030): 24.61 Million Square Feet

MARKET SIZE – POWER CAPACITY (2030): 5,552.6 MW

MARKET SIZE – COLOCATION REVENUE (2030): USD 66.63 Billion

HISTORIC YEAR: 2021-2023

BASE YEAR: 2024

FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030

MARKET SEGMENTATION: Colocation Type, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Techniques, General Construction, Tier Standard, and Geography

LARGEST COUNTRY BY INVESTMENT: China

FASTEST GROWING COUNTRY BY INVESTMENT: Thailand

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS: APAC and Southeast Asia

APAC Data Centers Cut Emissions with HVO - The Game-Changer Fuel

Data centers in APAC expand to meet growing digital demand, their energy consumption, and associated carbon footprint, is rising. This has created a pressing need for sustainable solutions, pushing operators to explore renewable energy and low-carbon alternatives. One such solution gaining traction is Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), a renewable diesel produced from waste vegetable oils and animal fats. HVO allows data centers to reduce emissions from backup generators without major infrastructure changes, bridging the gap between operational reliability and sustainability.

Reflecting this trend, in May 2025, Bridge Data Centres partnered with Hong Kong-based biofuels company EcoCeres to explore HVO integration in backup systems. The collaboration not only demonstrates practical steps toward greener operations but also positions Singapore as a hub for sustainable energy adoption in the APAC data center market.

AI Adoption Unleashes a New Era of High-Performance Data Centers in APAC

The APAC region is rapidly positioning itself as a key hub for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), second only to North America, as industries such as finance, healthcare, and logistics increasingly adopt AI-driven solutions. This surge is driving demand for advanced, AI-ready data center infrastructure capable of supporting high-performance workloads. Leading operators are expanding their facilities and integrating intelligent systems to enhance operational efficiency, energy management, and predictive maintenance.

At the same time, many leading data center and infrastructure companies, such as Equinix and Digital Realty, are expanding facilities and collaborating with technology partners to integrate intelligent systems, enhancing operational efficiency, energy management, and predictive maintenance, while strengthening their AI service offerings across the region.

APAC Data Centers Transform Through Strategic Alliances

Mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are playing a pivotal role in the APAC data center market, enabling companies to combine resources, local expertise, and technological strengths to enter new markets efficiently while reducing investment risk. In a region marked by diverse regulatory environments and varying digital maturity, partnerships are emerging as a key strategy to scale digital infrastructure and meet the region's accelerating demand for data and cloud services.

For instance, the January 2025 joint venture between CloudHQ and ESR to co-develop the $2 billion Cosmosquare Data Centre in Japan, providing 130 MW of total capacity, demonstrates how strategic collaborations can expand infrastructure, share expertise, and enhance high-performance digital infrastructure, reinforcing APAC's competitive data center landscape.

APAC Data Center Surge: Southeast Asia Contributes USD 61.93B – Regional Highlight

The APAC region is a mix of established and emerging data center markets, with China, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, India, and Singapore leading in infrastructure and investment. China remains the largest contributor, accounting for 46% of colocation investments, while Japan is the second-largest market, generating over $2.87 billion in 2024, underscoring its strategic importance. The Southeast Asia region, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Singapore, contributes around USD 61.93 billion, representing approximately 24% of the overall APAC share, reflecting rising investments and rapid market development.

As of June 2025, the region (excluding China) hosts over 850 third-party data center facilities operated by more than 220 companies, with 360+ new facilities planned or under construction. Construction costs vary, with Japan and Singapore among the highest-cost markets due to land, labor, and regulations, while India and China offer cost-effective development opportunities, making APAC an attractive and diverse hub for global data center investment.

Looking for More Information? Click:

Prominent Colocation Operators

  • AirTrunk
  • CDC Data Centres
  • China Unicom
  • China Mobile
  • China Telecom
  • Chindata Group
  • Digital Realty
  • Equinix
  • GDS Services
  • Keppel Data Centres
  • NTT DATA
  • NEXTDC
  • Princeton Digital Group
  • ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
  • Telkom Indonesia
  • Vantage Data Centers

Other Prominent Colocation Operator

  • AT TOKYO
  • Beijing Sinnet Technology
  • AdaniConneX
  • AIMS Data Centre
  • BDx Data Centers
  • CapitaLand
  • Chayora
  • Chief Telecom
  • Chunghwa Telecom
  • CMC Telecom
  • Colt Data Centre Services
  • CtrlS Datacenters
  • DCI Data Centers
  • Digital Edge DC
  • DITO Telecommunity
  • Dr. Peng's Telecom & Media Group
  • EdgeConneX
  • Empyrion Digital
  • ePLDT
  • ESR
  • Etix Everywhere
  • FPT Telecom
  • Fujitsu
  • Global Switch
  • Goodman
  • Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)
  • Iron Mountain
  • iTech Towers Data Centre Services
  • KT Corp
  • LG Uplus
  • Macquarie Data Centres
  • Mapletree Investments
  • Nxera (Singtel)
  • Nxtra by Airtel
  • OneAsia Network
  • Pure Data Centres Group
  • athub (Shanghai Atrium)
  • Sify Technologies
  • STACK Infrastructure
  • Telehouse
  • Tenglong Holding Group
  • Viettel IDC
  • VNET
  • Yotta Infrastructure Solutions
  • YTL Data Center Holdings

New Entrants

  • Ada Infrastructure
  • Business Overview
  • Service Offerings
  • BRIGHT RAY
  • BW Digital
  • CloudHQ
  • CyrusOne
  • Datagrid
  • Digital Halo
  • Doma Infrastructure Group
  • DAMAC Digital
  • Epoch Digital
  • Evolution Data Centres
  • FutureData
  • Gaw Capital
  • GreenSquareDC
  • Infracrowd Capital
  • K2 Data Centres
  • Megawide Construction Corporation
  • Open DC
  • Regal Orion
  • SC Zeus Data Centers
  • SEAX Global
  • TPG Angelo Gordon
  • Trifalga
  • YCO Cloud
  • Yondr

Market Segmentation & Forecast

Colocation Type

  • Retail Colocation
  • Wholesale Colocation

Infrastructure

  • Electrical Infrastructure
  • Mechanical Infrastructure
  • General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems
  • Generators
  • Transfer Switches & Switchgear
  • PDUs
  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems
  • Racks
  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

  • CRAC & CRAH Units
  • Chiller Units
  • Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
  • Other Cooling Units

Cooling Techniques

  • Air-based Cooling
  • Liquid-based Cooling

General Construction

  • Core & Shell Development
  • Installation & Commissioning Services
  • Engineering & Building Design
  • Fire Detection & Suppression
  • Physical Security
  • DCIM

Tier Standard

  • Tier I & II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

Geography

APAC

  • China
  • Hong Kong
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • India
  • Japan
  • Taiwan
  • South Korea
  • Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia

  • Singapore
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Thailand
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Other Southeast Asian Countries

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

  • How big is the APAC data center colocation market?
  • What is the growth rate of the APAC data center colocation market?
  • What is the estimated market size in terms
  • of area in the APAC data center colocation market by 2030?
  • How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the APAC data center colocation market by 2030?
  • What are the key trends in the APAC data center colocation market?

