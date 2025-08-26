APAC Data Center Colocation Market Forecast To Cross USD 50 Billion By 2030, Highlighting Southeast Asia's Strategic 24% Share Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"APAC Data Center Colocation Market Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.

According to Arizton research, the APAC data center colocation market size by investment was valued at USD 19.32 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 50.19 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.25% during the forecast period.

Explore the Full Market Insights:

Report Summary:

MARKET SIZE – INVESTMENT (2030): USD 50.19 Billion

MARKET SIZE – INVESTMENT (2024): USD 19.32 Billion

CAGR – INVESTMENT (2024-2030): 17.25%

MARKET SIZE – AREA (2030): 24.61 Million Square Feet

MARKET SIZE – POWER CAPACITY (2030): 5,552.6 MW

MARKET SIZE – COLOCATION REVENUE (2030): USD 66.63 Billion

HISTORIC YEAR: 2021-2023

BASE YEAR: 2024

FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030

MARKET SEGMENTATION: Colocation Type, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Techniques, General Construction, Tier Standard, and Geography

LARGEST COUNTRY BY INVESTMENT: China

FASTEST GROWING COUNTRY BY INVESTMENT: Thailand

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS: APAC and Southeast Asia

APAC Data Centers Cut Emissions with HVO - The Game-Changer Fuel

Data centers in APAC expand to meet growing digital demand, their energy consumption, and associated carbon footprint, is rising. This has created a pressing need for sustainable solutions, pushing operators to explore renewable energy and low-carbon alternatives. One such solution gaining traction is Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), a renewable diesel produced from waste vegetable oils and animal fats. HVO allows data centers to reduce emissions from backup generators without major infrastructure changes, bridging the gap between operational reliability and sustainability.

Reflecting this trend, in May 2025, Bridge Data Centres partnered with Hong Kong-based biofuels company EcoCeres to explore HVO integration in backup systems. The collaboration not only demonstrates practical steps toward greener operations but also positions Singapore as a hub for sustainable energy adoption in the APAC data center market.

AI Adoption Unleashes a New Era of High-Performance Data Centers in APAC

The APAC region is rapidly positioning itself as a key hub for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), second only to North America, as industries such as finance, healthcare, and logistics increasingly adopt AI-driven solutions. This surge is driving demand for advanced, AI-ready data center infrastructure capable of supporting high-performance workloads. Leading operators are expanding their facilities and integrating intelligent systems to enhance operational efficiency, energy management, and predictive maintenance.

At the same time, many leading data center and infrastructure companies, such as Equinix and Digital Realty, are expanding facilities and collaborating with technology partners to integrate intelligent systems, enhancing operational efficiency, energy management, and predictive maintenance, while strengthening their AI service offerings across the region.

APAC Data Centers Transform Through Strategic Alliances

Mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are playing a pivotal role in the APAC data center market, enabling companies to combine resources, local expertise, and technological strengths to enter new markets efficiently while reducing investment risk. In a region marked by diverse regulatory environments and varying digital maturity, partnerships are emerging as a key strategy to scale digital infrastructure and meet the region's accelerating demand for data and cloud services.

For instance, the January 2025 joint venture between CloudHQ and ESR to co-develop the $2 billion Cosmosquare Data Centre in Japan, providing 130 MW of total capacity, demonstrates how strategic collaborations can expand infrastructure, share expertise, and enhance high-performance digital infrastructure, reinforcing APAC's competitive data center landscape.

APAC Data Center Surge: Southeast Asia Contributes USD 61.93B – Regional Highlight

The APAC region is a mix of established and emerging data center markets, with China, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, India, and Singapore leading in infrastructure and investment. China remains the largest contributor, accounting for 46% of colocation investments, while Japan is the second-largest market, generating over $2.87 billion in 2024, underscoring its strategic importance. The Southeast Asia region, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Singapore, contributes around USD 61.93 billion, representing approximately 24% of the overall APAC share, reflecting rising investments and rapid market development.

As of June 2025, the region (excluding China) hosts over 850 third-party data center facilities operated by more than 220 companies, with 360+ new facilities planned or under construction. Construction costs vary, with Japan and Singapore among the highest-cost markets due to land, labor, and regulations, while India and China offer cost-effective development opportunities, making APAC an attractive and diverse hub for global data center investment.

Looking for More Information? Click:

Prominent Colocation Operators



AirTrunk

CDC Data Centres

China Unicom

China Mobile

China Telecom

Chindata Group

Digital Realty

Equinix

GDS Services

Keppel Data Centres

NTT DATA

NEXTDC

Princeton Digital Group

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Telkom Indonesia Vantage Data Centers

Other Prominent Colocation Operator



AT TOKYO

Beijing Sinnet Technology

AdaniConneX

AIMS Data Centre

BDx Data Centers

CapitaLand

Chayora

Chief Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom

CMC Telecom

Colt Data Centre Services

CtrlS Datacenters

DCI Data Centers

Digital Edge DC

DITO Telecommunity

Dr. Peng's Telecom & Media Group

EdgeConneX

Empyrion Digital

ePLDT

ESR

Etix Everywhere

FPT Telecom

Fujitsu

Global Switch

Goodman

Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

Iron Mountain

iTech Towers Data Centre Services

KT Corp

LG Uplus

Macquarie Data Centres

Mapletree Investments

Nxera (Singtel)

Nxtra by Airtel

OneAsia Network

Pure Data Centres Group

athub (Shanghai Atrium)

Sify Technologies

STACK Infrastructure

Telehouse

Tenglong Holding Group

Viettel IDC

VNET

Yotta Infrastructure Solutions YTL Data Center Holdings

New Entrants



Ada Infrastructure

Business Overview

Service Offerings

BRIGHT RAY

BW Digital

CloudHQ

CyrusOne

Datagrid

Digital Halo

Doma Infrastructure Group

DAMAC Digital

Epoch Digital

Evolution Data Centres

FutureData

Gaw Capital

GreenSquareDC

Infracrowd Capital

K2 Data Centres

Megawide Construction Corporation

Open DC

Regal Orion

SC Zeus Data Centers

SEAX Global

TPG Angelo Gordon

Trifalga

YCO Cloud Yondr

Market Segmentation & Forecast

Colocation Type



Retail Colocation Wholesale Colocation

Infrastructure



Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure



UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure



Cooling Systems

Racks Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units

Cooling Techniques



Air-based Cooling Liquid-based Cooling

General Construction



Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security DCIM

Tier Standard



Tier I & II

Tier III Tier IV

Geography

APAC



China

Hong Kong

Australia

New Zealand

India

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia



Singapore

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam Other Southeast Asian Countries

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

How big is the APAC data center colocation market?What is the growth rate of the APAC data center colocation market?What is the estimated market size in termsof area in the APAC data center colocation market by 2030?How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the APAC data center colocation market by 2030?What are the key trends in the APAC data center colocation market?

