Pascal Bouquillard Releases New Dystopian Novel Eden: The Final Solution

"Eden: The Final Solution by Pascal Bouquillard"What happens when those in power write the rules meant to limit their own authority? Author Pascal Bouquillard dares to answer this chilling question in his powerful new dystopian novel, Eden: The Final Solution (ISBN: 9798282034431).

Set across two timelines, Bouquillard weaves a provocative narrative that reimagines Orwellian dystopia for the 21st century and beyond. In the year 2054 , a miracle pill called Jouvence promises vitality for the sedentary masses-until its fatal side effects transform pleasure into death. By 4029 , Homo sapiens have been replaced by Homo convertibilis, whose scientists seek guidance from the sacred political texts of the“founding father.” But beneath the veneer of progress lies a brutal truth: Earth is being reshaped into an Eden for the few, while infertility, persecution, and engineered extinction threaten humanity's survival.

Gripping and unsettling, Eden: The Final Solution explores the limits of morality, the manipulation of science, and the terrifying consequences of unchecked ambition. Readers who devoured classics like 1984 and Brave New World will find themselves equally enthralled-and unsettled-by Bouquillard's vision of a future where finance supplants freedom and survival hangs by a fragile thread.

“A dystopian vision of the future with the hope it will not happen.”

Pascal Bouquillard is a French-born musician, conductor, and writer whose eclectic career spans classical performance, progressive rock, and political reflection. A graduate of the École Normale de Musique de Paris, Bouquillard has toured internationally, co-founded ensembles, and conducted acclaimed productions across Europe. After relocating to the United States, he turned his creative energy toward writing, combining years of research, reflection, and cultural critique to create his debut dystopian work, Eden: The Final Solution.

Title: Eden: The Final Solution

Author: Pascal Bouquillard

Publisher: Independently Published

Publication Date: May 2, 2025

ISBN: 9798282034431 Genre: Dystopian Fiction



