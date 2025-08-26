Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Forecast 20242034: Competitive Intelligence & Growth Drivers For Pharma Stakeholders Delveinsight

DelveInsight's " Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2034 " report delivers comprehensive insights into COPD market dynamics, disease epidemiology, and treatment advancements across the 7MM (United States, EU4, United Kingdom, and Japan). The report forecasts that the COPD market size in 7MM, valued at approximately USD 16 billion in 2023, is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period (2024-2034). This growth trajectory is primarily supported by the expanding patient pool, enhanced diagnostic capabilities, and the introduction of premium-priced targeted biologics addressing specific inflammatory pathways implicated in COPD pathogenesis.

The US dominated the COPD market in 2023, representing approximately 62% of the total market share. Following the US, the EU4 and UK collectively captured the second-largest COPD market share in 2023, with Germany covering the largest share among European countries. Japan alone accounted for approximately 17% of the total COPD market in 2023 and is projected to witness substantial growth during the study period.

The epidemiological data presented in the report indicate key trends in incidence, demographics, and the COPD patient pool. The data reveal that approximately 44 million prevalent cases of COPD were diagnosed in 2023 in the 7MM, with 41% of these cases found in the US alone. These numbers are projected to increase during the forecast period owing to the persistent prevalence of smoking, improved diagnostic rates, and growing awareness among the patient population.

The COPD epidemiological data is segmented by total COPD diagnosed prevalent cases, subtype-specific diagnosed prevalent cases, gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases, age-specific COPD diagnosed prevalent cases, and diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD based on severity of airflow limitation, symptoms, and exacerbation history of the patient. COPD affects men more than women, but there is a concerning trend of increasing incidence among women, primarily due to changing lifestyle patterns and potential hormonal influences. Furthermore, an age-wise analysis revealed that the highest number of cases was observed in the 55-64 year age group, especially in the US.

According to the GOLD classification in the DelveInsight report, the diagnosed prevalence of COPD based on severity of airflow limitation in Germany had the highest patient population in the GOLD 2 category.

The report also explores the current and evolving chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment landscape . The current COPD treatment landscape is categorized into three main segments: Monotherapies (including LABA, LAMA, and others), Double Combination Therapies (such as LABA + ICS, LABA + LAMA), and Triple Combination Therapies (LABA + LAMA + ICS). Among these, Double Combination Therapies generated the highest market revenue in 2023, reaching approximately USD 9 billion. Current marketed treatments include Duaklir Pressair by AstraZeneca (LON: AZN), a fixed-dose LAMA/LABA combination of two long-acting bronchodilators; DUPIXENT by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) and Sanofi (EPA: SAN), a monoclonal antibody targeting the alpha chain of the IL-4 receptor, among others.

The COPD treatment landscape is poised for transformation with several promising therapies in late-stage development. Key emerging drugs include, among others, Itepekimab (Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals), a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits IL-33, which received Fast Track Designation from the FDA in January 2023. Another promising candidate is FASENRA (AstraZeneca), a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody that specifically binds to the alpha chain of the IL-5R expressed on eosinophils and basophils. Other promising agents, such as NUCALA (GSK), are being evaluated for their efficacy in specific COPD subgroups, reflecting an industry-wide emphasis on precision medicine and personalized care.

Recent developments have underscored the dynamic evolution of the COPD market. The approval of novel therapies, particularly monoclonal antibodies, and the integration of digital health solutions are at the forefront of these developments, offering improved outcomes and quality of life for millions of patients worldwide.

One of the most significant recent developments is the regulatory expansion and uptake of DUPIXENT, co-developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi. In September 2024, the FDA approved DUPIXENT as the first biological therapy for adults with inadequately controlled COPD and an eosinophilic phenotype, following robust results from two Phase III trials. This landmark approval was soon followed by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare granting marketing and manufacturing authorization for DUPIXENT in March 2025, further cementing its role as a transformative therapy in COPD management.

Beyond pharmacological advances, the 2025 update of the GOLD report has introduced several key changes that reflect the evolving understanding of COPD. Notably, the report now includes expanded guidance on spirometry interpretation using lower-limit-of-normal (LLN) values and z-scores, new sections on cardiovascular comorbidities and pulmonary hypertension in COPD, and updated recommendations for emerging therapies like dupilumab and ensifentrine. The GOLD report also addresses the impact of climate change on respiratory health, highlighting the need for adaptive strategies in the face of environmental challenges.

The future COPD treatment market is expected to be shaped by increased emphasis on phenotype-specific therapies, combination regimens with complementary mechanisms of action, and biologics targeting inflammatory pathways. With the anticipated approvals of novel agents like Itepekimab, FASENRA, and NUCALA, the COPD market is expected to experience robust growth over the forecast period. However, challenges remain in addressing disease heterogeneity, developing biomarkers for personalized treatment approaches, and improving early diagnosis rates to maximize therapeutic interventions at earlier disease stages. These unmet needs will further propel the chronic lung disease market.

