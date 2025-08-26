Author's Tranquility Press Presents: Growing Up, Plain And Unfiltered

MENAFN - GetNews)



A quiet, honest book helping teens-and their parents-face what growing up really feels like

Common Sense Ideas On Growing Up by Jan Keegan isn't loud. It's not flashy. But it's exactly what many teens-and parents-need right now: a direct, empathetic guide through the chaos of adolescence.

Now available on Amazon and featured at the upcoming Manila International Book Fair 2025 (September 10–14, SMX Convention Center, Pasay City), the book is a modern-day companion for anyone trying to survive growing up without losing themselves.

A Book That Doesn't Pretend-It Connects

Keegan writes with remarkable clarity about the emotional weight young people carry: the silent struggles with identity, the push-pull of independence, the complexity of family dynamics, and the invisible pressure to“keep it together.”

Topics include:

Peer pressure and self-worth

Family and parental stress

Drugs, alcohol, and emotional avoidance

Physical and sexual development

Career anxiety and decision fatigue

“We may feel alone,” Keegan writes,“but these feelings are part of growing up. They're normal. And they will pass.”

This isn't instruction. It's recognition-and it's powerful.

More Than a Teen Book

Yes, it's written for teens. But it's also for the adults trying to understand them. Keegan builds a bridge of understanding-between generations, across dinner tables, and through the silence that often marks adolescence.

See It in Person at Manila International Book Fair 2025

Meet the book that's quietly making waves. Common Sense Ideas on Growing Up will be on display at the SMX Convention Center in Manila , as part of the Manila International Book Fair 2025 , happening September 10–14 .

Now Available on Amazon

Whether you're 15 or 50, this life-changing book will help you breathe easier-grab your copy today on Amazon or see it featured at the Manila International Book Fair, Sept. 10–14, 2025, at SMX Convention Center, Pasay City, Philippines.

About the Author

Jan Keegan is a perceptive and compassionate voice in youth development. With decades of insight into the emotional tides of growing up, she delivers clarity where there's often only confusion. Her work fosters dignity, self-awareness, and real connection.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press helps bring meaningful stories to the readers who need them. Their mission: support writers, amplify truth, and champion books that leave a mark.