War Update: 130 Clashes On Frontline, Intense Fighting In Pokrovsk, Lyman Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports. The report was published on Facebook , summarizing the situation as of 22:00, August 26.

“Since the start of the day, there have been 130 combat clashes. The occupiers launched two missile strikes and 40 air strikes, deploying two missiles and dropping 57 guided bombs. Additionally, the Russians used 1,708 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,947 artillery strikes on our troops' positions and civilian settlements,” the report states.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , Ukrainian forces repelled six assault attempts, while six others are ongoing. The enemy conducted three airstrikes with five guided bombs and carried out 170 artillery attacks, including one from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , Russian troops attacked four times but were repelled near Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and toward Doroshivka.

In the Kupiansk sector , Russian forces attempted five unsuccessful assaults near Kupiansk and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman sector , Russian invaders launched 27 attacks near Novomykhailivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Myrne, Torske, and toward Shandryholove, Stavky, Dronivka, and Serebrianka. Ukrainian forces are currently repelling nine of these attacks.

In the Siversk sector , the enemy attempted six breakthroughs near Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Vyimka, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , four combat clashes were reported, with enemy units attempting to advance toward Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector , Russian troops attacked eight times in the areas of Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and toward Berestok, Stepanivka, and Poltavka, with one engagement ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Russian units attempted 30 attacks near Nikanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, and in the sectors of Volodymyrivka, Rubizhne, Bilytske, Rodynske, Pokrovske, and Novopavlivka. Ukrainian forces repelled these assaults, inflicting significant losses: 107 occupiers were neutralized, including 67 irrevocably. Ukrainian defenders destroyed three vehicles, an artillery system, 16 drones, an electronic warfare system, three UAV command posts, and three personnel shelters. Additional damage was inflicted on an artillery system, one special vehicle, three UAV command posts, and six enemy shelters.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Ukrainian units repelled 10 attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, Komyshuvakha, Novoheorhiivka, and toward Filia, Iskra, and Oleksandrohrad, while six clashes are ongoing.

No clashes were reported in Huliaipole and Orikhiv sectors .

In the Prydniprovske sector , two unsuccessful enemy attacks were repelled.

The General Staff highlighted the performance of the 426th Separate UAV Battalion, which effectively countered the enemy.