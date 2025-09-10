Liz Giuffre
Liz holds a PhD in Media, Music and Cultural Studies and MA (Research) in Contemporary Music (both from Macquarie), and a BA (Media and Comms/English) Hons from UNSW. She researches and teaches in popular music, screen sound (particularly music and television), artist and audience engagement (including versioning and various professional and amateur participatory cultures), genre studies (particularly comedy) and Australian cultural history. In addition to this she works regularly in the national independent arts press as a journalist and commentator, and as a broadcaster and podcaster.Experience
-
–present
Lecturer in Media, Music and Cultural Studies, Macquarie University
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment