Liz Giuffre

MENAFN - The Conversation) Associate Professor in Media, University of Technology Sydney Profile Articles Activity

Liz holds a PhD in Media, Music and Cultural Studies and MA (Research) in Contemporary Music (both from Macquarie), and a BA (Media and Comms/English) Hons from UNSW. She researches and teaches in popular music, screen sound (particularly music and television), artist and audience engagement (including versioning and various professional and amateur participatory cultures), genre studies (particularly comedy) and Australian cultural history. In addition to this she works regularly in the national independent arts press as a journalist and commentator, and as a broadcaster and podcaster.

–present Lecturer in Media, Music and Cultural Studies, Macquarie University

Experience