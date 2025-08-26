Nordlys® Light & Brighttm Treatment Now Available At Geneva Med Spa

The Geneva Med Spa team welcomes the Candela Nordlys, bringing clients the latest in advanced aesthetic technology

Geneva Med Spa is excited to announce the addition of the Nordlys®system, a state-of-the-art laser system, to their practice.

- Tatiana Vostrikov, Founder & Lead Practitioner at Geneva Med SpaFRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Geneva Med Spa is excited to announce the addition of the cutting-edge Nordlys device to its Med Spa, further elevating its commitment to providing exceptional aesthetic treatments. The Nordlys device allows them to broaden their capabilities in laser hair reduction and skin rejuvenation therapies, effectively treating a myriad of skin concerns, including wrinkles, sun damage, scars, age spots, freckles, rosacea, and other skin imperfections. The award-winning Nordlyssystem is known globally, has been used by celebrities, and was featured in multiple media outlets, including the Today Show on NBC.One of the popular treatments on the Nordlyssystem is the Light & BrightTM treatment. Light & Bright is an exciting treatment that both rejuvenates and resurfaces skin to improve redness, dark spots, textural irregularities, and spider veins. It uses a combination of a highly selective form of intense pulsed light (IPL) and a non-ablative fractional laser to improve redness and dark spots, resurface the skin, and stimulate the body's own natural collagen production for bright, glowing skin. The treatment is backed by clinical studies.During a Nordlys Light & Bright treatment, the device delivers energy into the deeper layers of the skin. The skin cells absorb this light and transform it into heat energy to eliminate unwanted pigment or vascularity. Light & Bright treatment for skin rejuvenation is an excellent option to renew skin and reduce signs of aging. Because a non-ablative laser is used, the downtime is low.“At Geneva Med Spa, we are dedicated to providing our clients with the most advanced, effective, and comfortable treatments available. The Nordlys by Candela sets a new standard in skin rejuvenation, combining cutting-edge light and laser technologies with exceptional precision, safety, and minimal downtime,” said Tatiana Vostrikov, Founder & Lead Practitioner at Geneva Med Spa.“This innovation allows us to address a wide range of skin concerns with incredible accuracy, delivering real, clinically proven results that help our clients look and feel their best at every stage of life,” she added.For more information on Nordlys system treatments at Geneva Med Spa, visit or call (469) 403-8883.About Geneva Med SpaLocated in the heart of Frisco, TX, Geneva Med Spa is the premier destination for advanced, non-surgical aesthetic treatments serving Frisco, Plano, The Colony, McKinney, Little Elm, and the greater North Dallas area. Founded by Tatiana Vostrikov, LVN - a distinguished Nurse Injector, Certified Aesthetic Medicine Practitioner, and triple-certified Medical Aesthetician with over 20 years of experience-Geneva Med Spa is dedicated to delivering safe, effective, and personalized beauty solutions that enhance natural confidence.Our state-of-the-art facility offers a comprehensive menu of services, including Botox, dermal fillers, HydraFacial, microneedling, PRP therapy, and advanced skin rejuvenation technologies. Working alongside Dr. Hughes and a team of highly trained medical professionals, Tatiana combines technical expertise with an artistic eye to provide natural, harmonious results tailored to each client's unique goals.At Geneva Med Spa, client experience is at the center of everything we do-from our tranquil, luxurious setting to our flexible membership programs that make consistent care accessible and affordable. Whether you seek anti-aging solutions, skin revitalization, or subtle enhancements, our mission is simple: help you look and feel your best at every stage of life.

