One-Of-A-Kind Picture Book Teaches The Abcs Of Forensic Science To Budding Crime Solvers!

C Is for Crime Scene will be available September 2, 2025.

Crime-solving readers will love the glow-in-the-dark cover!

Learn how forensic scientists solve crimes-from A to Z!

Inspire Curiosity and Early STEM Learning with New Kid-Friendly Children's Book by Forensic Scientist Dr. Judy Staveley

- Rana DellaRocco, Chief of Science & Evidence, Baltimore Police DepartmentWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cross over the yellow tape this September and enter the behind-the-scenes world of forensics! From the crime scene to the laboratory, learn about the real tools and steps used to hunt for clues and crack the case. E is for the evidence you'll find in this fascinating A to Z book.Come along as forensic scientists brush fingerprints and swab samples. See how UV lights and microscopes uncover clues. Learn how special gear keeps evidence safe from contamination. And, most importantly, discover how observing the smallest details and asking questions can be key to solving an investigation.Written by forensic scientist and STEM educator Dr. Judy Staveley, C Is for Crime Scene offers a quirky, science-focused look at the fundamentals of forensic science. This engaging book promotes early science education and curiosity while inspiring kids to explore one of the most unique and fascinating careers in STEM. Inside, Alessandra Vitelli's colorful, offbeat illustrations bring complex topics to life, making them accessible and approachable for children exploring this subject matter for the first time. Each letter of the alphabet, from D is for DNA to R is for Report, encourages creative thinking while revealing the amazing possibilities of forensic science. The straightforward text is complemented by engaging artwork, inviting readers to search for clues and piece together the story.Ideal for readers ages 4–8, this 32-page picture book is both engaging for young children and entertaining for adults. It's an overall perfect read-aloud for science lovers, true crime junkies, armchair detectives, and their pint-sized partners in crime.Dr. Judy Staveley is a biotechnology expert and STEM consultant with advanced degrees in forensic science, biology, and health psychology. She has worked on biodefense and public health with federal agencies and has taught at multiple universities. Dedicated to mentoring future scientists, Dr. Staveley has directed the American Junior Academy of the National Association of Academies of Science and has served as President of the Washington Academy of Sciences. She loves being an athlete, learning, doing arts and crafts, and promoting STEM education. She lives in the Washington, D.C. area and can be reached at ....Alessandra Vitelli is an Italy-based illustrator whose work focuses on the children's market. She has illustrated picture books, covers, educational books, and magazines. Alessandra has also worked as a teacher at the Italian School of Comix in Naples since 2013. In addition to illustration, she is passionate about photography and typography. She currently lives in Naples, Italy, with her partner, two children, and two cats. She loves her large, cheerful, and sometimes noisy family. When not working, Alessandra enjoys traveling, reading, movies, and TV series (especially crime!).Science Naturally is a small independent press in Washington, D.C. Their books are distributed to the trade by Baker & Taylor Publisher Services [btpubservices (domestic and Canada)]. For more information about their publications, to arrange author interviews or graphics, for direct or bulk purchase pricing, or to request a review copy, please contact them. Cover images and sample content are available at ScienceNaturally.C Is for Crime Scene4–8 . 8 x 8” . 32 PagesHardback ($18.95): 978-1-958629-91-8eBook ($15.99): 978-1-958629-92-5

