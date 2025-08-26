Calavo Growers To Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
About Calavo Growers, Inc.
Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global leader in the processing and distribution of avocados, tomatoes, papayas and guacamole. Calavo products are sold under the trusted Calavo brand name, proprietary sub-brands, private label and store brands. Founded in 1924, Calavo has a rich culture of innovation, sustainable practices and market growth. The Company serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. Calavo is headquartered in Santa Paula, California, with facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more about The Family of FreshTM at calavo.com .
Investor Contact
Financial Profiles, Inc.
