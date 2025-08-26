Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Calavo Growers To Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results


2025-08-26 04:16:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA PAULA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global leader in sourcing, packing and distribution of fresh avocados, tomatoes, papayas and processing of guacamole and other avocado products, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended July 31, 2025, after the market closes on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.
Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global leader in the processing and distribution of avocados, tomatoes, papayas and guacamole. Calavo products are sold under the trusted Calavo brand name, proprietary sub-brands, private label and store brands. Founded in 1924, Calavo has a rich culture of innovation, sustainable practices and market growth. The Company serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. Calavo is headquartered in Santa Paula, California, with facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more about The Family of FreshTM at calavo.com .

Investor Contact
Financial Profiles, Inc.
...


MENAFN26082025004107003653ID1109979871

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search