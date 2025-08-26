Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Imdx To Participate In NYC Investment Conferences September 8 - 11


2025-08-26 04:16:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc., or iMDx, (Nasdaq: IMDX), today announced participation in investor conferences hosted by both H.C. Wainwright and Lake Street Capital Markets. Information for each can be found below:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: September 8 – 9, 2025
Location: In-person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel and virtual
Format: Company presentation on Monday, September 8 at 5:00 pm ET, and one-on-one meetings
Link to live and replay: Click here

Event: Lake Street Capital Markets 9th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference (BIG9)
Date: September 11, 2025
Location: In-person at the Yale Club of New York City
Format: One-on-one meetings
Investors wishing to participate are encouraged to reach out to their H.C. Wainwright or Lake Street sales representatives.

About Insight Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.
Insight Molecular Diagnostics is a pioneering diagnostics technology company whose mission is to democratize access to novel molecular diagnostic testing to improve patient outcomes. Investors may visit Molecular Diagnostics.com for more information.

GraftAssureCoreTM, GraftAssureIQTM, GraftAssureDxTM, VitaGraftTM, GraftAssureTM, DetermaIOTM, and DetermaCNITM are trademarks of Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Investor Contact:

Doug Farrell
LifeSci Advisors LLC
...


