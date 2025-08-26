Consumer Portfolio Services To Present At The 2025 Gateway Conference On September 3Rd
CPS' management team is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 3rd at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT). The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here . In addition to the presentation, CPS executives will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.
For additional information, to request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email ... .
About The Gateway Conference
Set against the backdrop of the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, the Gateway Conference offers a unique stage for both public and private companies to introduce their stories to new audiences. The conference embodies Gateway's mission of connecting leading growth-stage companies with prospective investors, analysts, partners, and other capital markets constituents.
The event offers attendees an exclusive look at a diverse array of companies across sectors such as technology, cleantech, consumer, industrials, financial services, and healthcare. Through presentations and one-on-one meetings, investors and analysts will have exclusive access to senior company executives from over 75 private and public companies.
About Gateway Group
Gateway is a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm specializing in assisting emerging growth companies for over 25 years. We work with businesses at various stages of corporate development, from private startups to public enterprises. Our team of experts offers decades of experience in all facets of corporate communications, including investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR), as well as cutting-edge digital media services such as branding & creative, web development, and social media. Gateway clients are industry leaders in technology, consumer, industrials, finance, business services, and more. To learn more about Gateway Group, our offerings, or how we can help meet your communications needs, visit Gateway-grp.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .
About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.
Company Contact
Danny Bharwani, Chief Financial Officer
949-753-6811
Investor Relations Contact
Tom Colton and Alec Wilson
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
...
