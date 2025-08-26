FTAI Aviation Ltd. To Participate In The Jefferies 2025 Industrials Conference
About FTAI Aviation Ltd.
FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 and V2500 engines. FTAI's propriety portfolio of products, including the Module Factory and a joint venture to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and maintenance, repair, and operations customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.
For further information, please contact:
Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
FTAI Aviation Ltd.
(646) 734-9414
Media
Tim Lynch / Aaron Palash / Kelly Sullivan
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
(212) 355-4449
