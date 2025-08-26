Intrepid Metals Corp. To Present At The Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 28Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Intrepid invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrepid Metals Corp. (TSXV:INTR) (OTCQB:IMTCF) , (“Intrepid” or the“Company”) focused on high-grade base and precious metals in Arizona, today announced that Ken Engquist, CEO, will present live at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by on August 28th, 2025.

DATE : August 28th

TIME: 3:00 PM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 29, September 2, 3

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

Recent Company Highlights



Intrepid acquired highly sought after patented mining claims immediately south/southwest of the Ringo Copper-Gold Zone at the Corral Copper Property. These new claims are located within 2km of the Ivanhoe Electric claims, which Ivanhoe acquired following Intrepid's successful 2024 drill program. Intrepid intersected 216.5m of 0.71% copper , 0.28 gpt gold and 5.14 gpt silver (0.85% Copper Equivalent) starting 29m from surface at Corral Copper including 49.10m of 1.84% copper, 0.78 gpt gold and 11.41 gpt silver (2.20% copper equivalent). Please refer to Intrepid News Release dated July 10, 2025 for complete details.

About Intrepid Metals Corp.

Intrepid Metals Corp. is a Canadian company focused on exploring for high-grade essential metals such as copper, silver, and zinc mineral projects in proximity to established mining jurisdictions in southeastern Arizona, USA. The Company has acquired or has agreements to acquire several drill ready projects, including the Corral Copper Project (a district scale advanced exploration and development opportunity with significant shallow historical drill results), the Tombstone South Project (within the historical Tombstone mining district with geological similarities to the Taylor Deposit, which was purchased for $1.3B in 2018, though mineralization at the Taylor Deposit is not necessarily indicative of the mineral potential at the Tombstone South Project) both of which are located in Cochise County, Arizona and the Mesa Well Project (located in the Laramide Copper Porphyry Belt in Arizona). Intrepid has assembled an exceptional team with considerable experience with exploration, developing, and permitting new projects within North America. Intrepid is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol“INTR” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol“IMTCF”. For more information, visit .

CONTACTS:

Intrepid Metals Corp.

Ken Engquist, CEO

604-681-8030

...

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

...