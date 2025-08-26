BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors Of The Following Investigations: Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq VRNT), Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE DAY), Wideopenwest, Inc. (NYSE WOW), Y-Mabs Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq YMAB)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE – DAY)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Dayforce will be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $70.00 per share in cash in a deal with an enterprise value of $12.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Dayforce Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $82.69 for the Company's shares.

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE – WOW)

Under the terms of the agreement, WOW will be acquired by affiliated investment funds of DigitalBridge Investments, LLC and Crestview Partners (“Crestview”) for $5.20 per share in cash for each share of common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the WOW Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq – VRNT)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Verint will be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $20.50 in cash for each share of Verint they own. The investigation concerns whether the Verint Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $34.80 for the Company's shares.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – YMAB)

Under the terms of the agreement, Y-mAbs will be acquired by SERB Pharmaceuticals (“SERB”) for $8.60 in cash for each share of Y-mAbs they own. The transaction represents a total equity value of approximately $412 million. The investigation concerns whether the Y-mAbs Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits.