Yuvraj Singh And Thomas Müller Exchange Jerseys As Whitecaps FC Welcome Canada Super 60

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Canada Super 60 cricket league received a warm welcome from Vancouver Whitecaps FC during their home game against St. Louis CITY SC at BC Place on Saturday.The occasion was marked by a special T-shirt and jersey exchange between two global sporting icons: Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh - a two-time World Cup winner, cancer survivor, and integral part of the Canada Super 60 - and German soccer great Thomas Müller, FIFA World Cup winner and star player for Whitecaps FCYuvraj, an avid soccer fan, expressed his admiration for the Whitecaps' strong season and wished the team continued success.“It was truly special to meet Thomas Müller and share our mutual passion for sport,” Yuvraj said. Müller, in turn, showed keen interest in the upcoming Canada Super 60 and praised Yuvraj's remarkable achievements both on and off the field, wishing him and his team the very best for the launch of the league.

This memorable exchange took place in front of a packed home crowd, further energizing the city of Vancouver and BC Place as they prepare to host one of the biggest sporting carnivals of the season this October.

Whitecaps FC – Vancouver's Football Pride

Whitecaps FC are one of Canada's most recognized football clubs and a cornerstone of the city's sporting culture. Competing in Major League Soccer (MLS), the Whitecaps have consistently drawn strong home crowds at BC Place and are celebrated for building a passionate, multicultural fan base in Vancouver. Their role in welcoming Canada Super 60 highlights the spirit of collaboration across sports and underlines Vancouver's growing status as a global sporting hub.

The First Edition of Canada Super 60

The inaugural edition of the Canada Super 60 will be held from October 8th to 13th, 2025, at the iconic BC Place Stadium in Vancouver - marking the first time this world-class venue hosts professional cricket. The league will be the first in the world to launch with both men's and women's competitions from the outset, underscoring its commitment to inclusivity and global standards.

Abhishek Shah, Founder and Chairman, Canada Super 60, said: We are extremely thankful to Whitecaps FC and Thomas Müller for giving us such a warm welcome. It was an absolute delight to watch Müller and Yuvraj together at one of Canada's most iconic sporting theatres, BC Place. We deeply value these moments and the support of our partners, and we look forward to building on this momentum alongside Whitecaps FC with the shared goal of making Vancouver the greatest sporting hub in the world.”

“Aditi Bhatt, Chief Commercial Officer, Whitecaps FC, said: We are excited to welcome cricket to our city and BC Place. It was inspiring to have the legendary Yuvraj Singh present at our match and cheering for the team. We extend our full support to Canada Super 60 and are confident that the two most popular sports in the world - football and cricket - will come together to strengthen the sporting culture of Vancouver and Canada.”