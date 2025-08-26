Shopappliances Announces Labor Day Appliance Event
ShopAppliances Labor Day Sale
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ShopAppliances has announced its annual Labor Day Savings Event, featuring nationwide discounts on a wide selection of home appliances. The event includes limited-time rebates and promotional offers from leading appliance manufacturers, available exclusively on ShopAppliances during the holiday period.
The Labor Day promotion features savings across multiple categories including refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, laundry, and complete appliance packages. Customers will also find brand-specific incentives on models from Bosch, GE, Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Frigidaire, and ILVE.
Featured Labor Day Promotions
Up to $1,500 in rebates on select appliance packages and luxury brands
$200 off qualifying orders over $1,000 during the holiday sale period
Bundle discounts on complete kitchen appliance packages
Instant rebates on popular models across multiple categories
Categories Included in the Event
Refrigerators: French door, side-by-side, counter-depth, and smart refrigerators
Laundry: Stackable, front load, and top load washer and dryer sets
Ranges & Wall Ovens : Gas, electric, induction, and dual-fuel configurations
Dishwashers: Energy Star-certified, quiet, and panel-ready designs
Appliance Packages: Coordinated kitchen and laundry bundles with additional savings
Additional Benefits
Free delivery on qualifying orders
Nationwide shipping options
Price match guarantee on top appliance brands
Extended warranty programs available
The Labor Day Event will run through the holiday weekend. Full details are available at:
About ShopAppliances
ShopAppliances is a national online retailer specializing in major home appliances. The platform offers a wide range of products from leading global brands, with services including nationwide delivery, competitive pricing, and warranty support.
