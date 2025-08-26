403
Pipeline Politics: Zelenskyy's Risky Leverage And Europe's Fault Lines
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Ukrainian drone strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline in August 2025 have sparked significant diplomatic tensions, highlighting strains within the European Union.
Initially aimed at disrupting Russian energy infrastructure, these actions have raised concerns about their broader implications for EU member states like Hungary and Slovakia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's comments, which appear to connect the pipeline's operations to Hungary's position on Ukraine's EU accession, suggest an element of strategic pressure that could deepen existing divides.
At the same time, the relatively quiet response from key EU players such as Germany and France prompts questions about whether this reflects a hands-off approach or an indirect way to address ongoing frictions with Central European states.
This situation underscores potential fault lines in the EU, particularly between Western members and the Visegrád Group (V4: Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Czechia), which may contribute to debates over the bloc's future cohesion.
Zelenskyy's Use of Energy as Leverage Against Hungary's EU Stance
The Druzhba pipeline, a legacy of the Soviet era that carries Russian crude oil to Europe, continues to be essential for Hungary and Slovakia, even as most EU countries have reduced their dependence on Russian energy through sanctions.
Ukraine's strikes on pumping stations in Russia's Bryansk region-reported on August 13, 21, and 22-caused temporary halts in oil flows, leading to fires and supply disruptions lasting several days.
While these operations align with Ukraine's broader efforts to weaken Russia's war funding, the timing and Zelenskyy's follow-up statements have led some to see them as serving a secondary goal: influencing Budapest's policies.
During Ukraine's Independence Day celebrations on August 24, Zelenskyy remarked that Ukraine has long prioritized "friendship" with Hungary-a reference to the pipeline's name-but that its future "depends on Hungary's position."
Hungarian leaders interpreted this as tying the disruptions to their country's resistance to fast-tracking Ukraine's EU membership, which Hungary has slowed due to disputes over issues like minority rights.
Prime Minister Viktor Orbán responded by cautioning about possible repercussions, claiming the actions compromise Hungary's energy stability and question Ukraine's readiness for EU integration.
A member of Orbán's Fidesz party described the strikes as an "armed attack on the EU," amplifying the rhetoric. This approach draws parallels to past instances where energy has been used in geopolitical negotiations, similar to Russia's historical tactics.
For Zelenskyy , amid a prolonged conflict and the need for international support, such measures could be seen as a way to counter Hungary's veto power, which has delayed EU consensus on aid, sanctions, and accession talks.
Slovakia, which relies on the pipeline for refining diesel that supplies about 10% of Ukraine's needs, has voiced similar concerns, labeling the strikes as potentially counterproductive for Kyiv itself.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha countered by encouraging both countries to diversify their energy sources, positioning the incidents as an incentive for alignment with wider EU goals rather than hostility.
While some view this as a form of pressure verging on coercion, others argue it reflects Ukraine's legitimate right to target assets supporting Russia's invasion, even if it affects third parties indirectly.
This dual perspective highlights the complexity: Ukraine risks straining relations with potential allies, but in the context of an existential war, such tactics may be deemed necessary to advance its security and integration aspirations.
The EU's Subdued Reaction: Pragmatism or Implicit Endorsement?
The EU's response has been notably restrained. Hungary and Slovakia jointly sought action from the European Commission, framing the strikes as threats to their sovereignty and energy supplies.
The Commission has indicated it is observing the developments but emphasized that the countries' 90-day oil reserves prevent short-term crises.
There have been no strong public rebukes from major members like Germany, France, or Poland, despite the potential for these events to challenge EU solidarity.
This quiet stance might stem from priorities like supporting Ukraine during the ongoing conflict, while also promoting long-term energy independence from Russia.
Leaders in "old Europe" have expressed frustration with Hungary and Slovakia's positions on various issues, including rule of law, migration policies, and slower adoption of anti-Russian measures-leading to frozen EU funds for Hungary and scrutiny of Slovakia under Prime Minister Robert Fico.
By not escalating the matter, figures like Ursula von der Leyen and Emmanuel Macron could be allowing indirect pressure to encourage compliance with EU norms on energy and foreign policy, though this is speculative.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó criticized the Commission for what he called self-contradictory behavior in overlooking the strikes, suggesting a perceived bias.
This points to a broader pattern: the EU promotes unity and sovereignty but sometimes navigates internal disagreements with a light touch when they align with strategic objectives, such as reducing Russian influence.
However, this risks perceptions of double standards, where support for Ukraine takes precedence over addressing member states' immediate concerns.
Potential for Wider EU Divisions: Visegrád and Beyond
This episode could signal growing rifts, intensifying differences between the Visegrád Four and Western Europe. Formed in 1991 to aid the transition from communism to EU and NATO membership, the V4 has shown cracks since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Poland and Czechia have been firm backers of Kyiv, contrasting with Hungary and Slovakia's emphasis on maintaining Russian energy links and cautioning against hasty EU expansion.
These divergences-seen in postponed V4 summits and policy clashes-diminish the group's collective leverage, potentially allowing Western EU states to steer the agenda more decisively.
Should Ukraine's strategy further isolate Hungary and Slovakia, it might drive them toward other partnerships, such as closer ties with U.S. conservatives under Donald Trump or non-EU actors, heightening polarization.
Analysts note that this could erode V4 unity, transforming it from a regional advocate into a contested space within the EU.
A more divided union-between the Western core and Central/Eastern periphery-might hinder progress on critical areas like enlargement, green energy shifts, and collective defense, possibly creating openings for external influences like Russia or China.
To counter this, the EU could benefit from more proactive dialogue to bridge these gaps, ensuring that support for Ukraine doesn't come at the expense of internal harmony. Balancing wartime imperatives with member state equities will be key to maintaining cohesion.
In conclusion, Zelenskyy's handling of the pipeline incidents, while aimed at bolstering Ukraine's position, illustrates the challenges of navigating alliances in a high-stakes conflict.
The EU's measured response may facilitate short-term alignment on Ukraine but could foster longer-term resentments if not addressed.
As flows resume and discussions continue, this serves as a reminder that internal pressures, even if unintended, can test the resilience of multinational unions. Greater transparency and mediation might help mitigate these risks, fostering a more unified Europe.
