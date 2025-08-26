Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Who Is Donald Trump? Childhood, Military School And Powerful Influence Of His Father


2025-08-26 03:18:53
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

In this video of Asianet News English's special series 'Leaders of the World', we explore the early life and family background of Donald Trump chapter wise. This chapter one focuses on the real estate legacy of his father, Fred Trump. Find out how Fred Trump's powerful real estate empire, his business tactics, and complex family dynamics shaped the foundation for Donald Trump's rise. From immigrant beginnings to a multi-billion dollar empire. This chapter uncovers the beginnings of one of America's most controversial figures.

