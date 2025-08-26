Solis Announces: Extensive Copper Mineralisation Observed At Ilo Este
| Start date:
|7 August 2025
|End date:
|18 August 2025
|Survey
|Platform:
|P-15, drill hole reference IE-001-2025 (Figure 4)
|Azimuth:
|325
|Dip:
|-50
|Depth:
|482.10 (EOH)
|Collar
|East UTM 19S:
|270656
|North UTM 19S:
|8057763
|Elevation (m):
|922
|Datum:
|WGS84
Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations. Laboratory assay results are expected in September 2025.
The hole was collared to drill into magnetic anomaly with favourable surface geological indicators and historical drilling completed4.
4 Refer to SLM:ASX announcement 11 August 2025: Drilling Commenced at Ilo Este Copper Gold Project, Peru
The hole traversed several units detailed below
| Hole depth
(metres):
|Geology, Alteration, Mineralisation
| Visual grade estimate
(%)
|0.00 - 0.80
|Overburden (soil)
|-
|0.80 - 28.00
| Microdiorite with moderate potassic alteration, weak quartz veinlets, traces of
copper oxides
|0.1 - 0.3% Cu
|28.00 - 28.90
|Fault zone with intense oxidation
|0.1 - 0.4% Cu
|28.90 - 51.30
| Microdiorite with moderate potassic
alteration, quartz veinlets, hematite-calcite in fractures, traces of copper oxides.
|0.1 - 0.3% Cu
|51.30 - 103.30
| Porphyritic quartz diorite with quartz-CuOx veinlets, some disseminated copper
sulphides; fault gouge zones. Mixed zone.
|0.1 - 0.4% Cu,
|103.30 - 192.25
|Predominantly porphyritic quartz diorite, moderate potassic alteration, quartz veinlets, pyrite. Some disseminated copper sulphides from 176.70 to 192.25 metres in stockwork.
| 0.1 - 0.4% Cu
(176.70 - 192.25 m)
|192.25 - 266.30
|Microdiorite and lesser porphyry quartz diorite with stockwork quartz veinlets - some with chalcopyrite, pyrite up to 221.6m hole depth. Moderate to intense potassic alteration.
| 0.1 - 0.4% Cu
(192.25 - 221.60 m)
|266.30 - 406.30
| Microdiorite with intense potassic alteration,
A and B veins, moderate copper sulphides some associated with molybdenite.
Magnetite from 383m.
|0.1 - 0.5% Cu
|406.30 - 461.50
|Microdiorite, intense potassic alteration, moderate copper sulphides, magnetite to 424.2m.
|0.1 - 0.4% Cu
|461.50 - 482.10
|Granodiorite - Coastal Batholith
|<0.2% Cu
Table 1: Summary description of geology, alteration and visual mineralisation estimates encountered in drill hole IE-001-2025. Laboratory assay results are expected in September 2025. Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations.
Figure 4: Ilo Este drill targets across northern and southern magnetic anomalies; first and second drill hole locations depicted, IE-001-2025 (completed) and IE-002-2025 (underway). Location, sequence and number of subsequent drill holes to be determined subject to programme results. Refer to ASX: SLM announcement of 11 August 2025 for more information on historical drillhole results.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
ENDS
This announcement is authorised for release by the Board.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment