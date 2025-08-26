Solis Announces: Extensive Copper Mineralisation Observed At Ilo Este



The first drill hole at Ilo Este has intersected copper mineralisation in a porphyry setting.

Visual analysis has confirmed four mineralised intersections totalling approximately 350 metres from surface with copper and molybdenum observed 1 . Extent of mineralisation and grade to be confirmed by laboratory assays with results expected in September 2025.

The diamond drill hole was completed at a depth of 482.10 metres. A second drill hole has commenced in the northern magnetic anomaly, approximately 200 metres south southwest of the first drill pad.

The objective of the current 5,000 metre diamond drill program is to explore for high-grade areas of an extensive copper-gold porphyry system 2 . These are being targeted across magnetic and induced polarisation ("IP") anomalies. Laboratory assays for Ilo Este are expected from ALS Global in September 2025. Ilo Este assays have been prioritised ahead of Chancho al Palo assays.

West Leederville, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - Solis Minerals Limited (ASX: SLM) ("Solis Minerals" or "the Company") is pleased to announce an update on its 100 per cent owned Ilo Este project in southern Peru.

Ilo Este has been previously explored between 2000 - 2001 and 2014 - 2016 (Figure 4). Historical drilling identified significant mineralisation consistent with a large copper-gold porphyry system. Recent geochemical and geophysical studies completed by Solis Minerals have identified new areas within northern and southern magnetic anomalies which are thought to contain higher grade copper- gold mineralisation. The current 5,000 metre drilling program will drill these magnetic and previously undrilled IP targets.

Chief Executive Officer, Mitch Thomas, commented:

"We're very excited by evidence of significant mineralisation at Ilo Este. First assays are expected in September 2025. We have encountered mineralisation across long intercepts of approximately 350 metres.

While assays will determine grades and overall prospectivity, we are very encouraged by the geology, alteration, and visual results."

1 Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations. Laboratory assays are expected in September 2025.

Figure 1 (left image): IE-001-2025 drill core from 177 to 180 metres showing potassic alteration and stockwork. Visually estimated grade 0.1 - 0.4% Cu. Laboratory assay results are due to be received in September 2025.

Figure 2 (right image): IE-001-2025 drill core from 320 to 321 metres displaying granular microdiorite. Visually estimated grade 0.1 - 0.5% Cu. Laboratory assay results are due to be received in September 2025.

Diamond drill hole IE-001-2025 was completed to a depth of 482.10 metres. The hole intersected a sequence of intrusive rocks, namely granular microdiorites and porphyritic quartz diorites, with multiple fault zones and breccias, and significant alteration and mineralisation. Granular microdiorites predominated (Figure 2) except for a porphyritic quartz diorite unit from 51.3 to 192.25 metres. Granodiorite of the Coastal Batholith was encountered at 461.5 metres - the footwall unit to mineralisation. Of particular interest was an altered and partially mineralised stockwork from 177.5 to 266.3 metres showing three to five generations of quartz veining (Figure 1).

Visual mineralisation was observed in four distinct zones:

a) From surface to 51.3 metres predominantly Cu oxides in joints and fractures.

b) From 51.3 to 103.3 metres a mixed zone of Cu oxides in fractures and some disseminated chalcopyrite.

c) From 176.7 to 221.6 metres a stockwork with some disseminated and minor vein-hosted chalcopyrite.

d) From 266.3 to 406.3 metres some chalcopyrite with associated molybdenite in A and B veins, and disseminations. Continuing to 471.3 metres as disseminations (Figure 3).

Alteration generally increased downhole with moderate secondary biotite and quartz veining from surface to 177.5 metres, followed by moderate to intense potassic alteration (secondary biotite with quartz veining) in a stockwork to 265.4 metres, followed by intense potassic alteration to 461.5 metres - with A and B veins carrying the best mineralisation observed from 266.3 to 406.3 metres. Disseminated magnetite was observed from 383.0 to 424.20 metres, supporting the Northern Magnetic Anomaly footprint (Figure 4). A summary of the geology, alteration, and visual mineralisation estimates is shown in Table 1.











Figure 3: IE-001-2025 drill core at 422 metres displaying sulphides in quartz veining in granular diorite. Visually estimated grade 0.1 - 0.4% Cu in dissemination. Laboratory assay results are due to be received in September 2025.

The second drill hole at Ilo Este, located approximately 200 metres south southwest of the first, will similarly target a northern magnetic anomaly (Figure 4). The total programme at Ilo Este is planned for approximately 5,000 metres or approximately ten diamond drill holes.

Ilo Este

The drilling program at Ilo Este is designed to test priority geophysical and geochemical anomalies interpreted to represent porphyry-style mineralization systems3. Key objectives of the planned 5,000 metre campaign include:

Description of Drillhole IE-001-2025